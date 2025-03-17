Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Không gian phòng khách có TV treo tường. Màn hình chiếu hình ảnh chất lượng cao về một chú cá voi nhảy ra khỏi mặt nước.

Chất lượng hình ảnh TV tốt là bao nhiêu?

LG đi tiên phong trong những cải tiến lớn về công nghệ TV và chất lượng hình ảnh. Khám phá dòng sản phẩm từ LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, 4K và 8K TV, tất cả đều mang đến trải nghiệm xem đặc biệt.

4K và 8K có ý nghĩa gì?

Đây là độ phân giải được đo bằng mật độ điểm ảnh (pixel) trên màn hình. 4K có độ phân giải 3840x2160 pixel trong khi 8K có độ phân giải 7680x4320 pixel.

So sánh song song về hình ảnh dãy núi với lưới thể hiện số điểm ảnh trên mỗi loại độ phân giải màn hình. FHD có số lượng điểm ảnh tối thiểu với 4K và 8K có nhiều chi tiết hơn.

TV 4K là gì? Độ phân giải 4K tốt đến
mức nào?

TV 4K có 8,3 triệu điểm ảnh, nhiều gấp bốn lần so với TV Full HD. Điều này mang đến trải nghiệm xem với chi tiết đáng kinh ngạc ngay cả trên màn hình lớn hơn. Chẳng bao lâu nữa, 4K sẽ thay thế 1080p thành tiêu chuẩn mới. UHD (Độ nét siêu cao) giống với 4K.¹ ² ³ ⁴

Màn hình TV 4K là màn hình có 3840 x 2160 pixel. Bên trong là hình vuông nhỏ hơn gắn nhãn FHD. Điều này cho thấy sự khác biệt về chất lượng và mật độ điểm ảnh giữa FHD và 4K.

Loại nội dung 4K nào có sẵn?

Thưởng thức nhiều nội dung 4K từ các nền tảng OTT phổ biến như Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube, v.v. Nội dung 4K hiện đã phổ biến rộng rãi, từ phim bom tấn đến phim truyền hình, phim tài liệu và thể thao trực tiếp. Ngay cả những bộ phim cổ điển cũng có thể được nâng cấp lên chất lượng gần 4K với công nghệ AI Super Upscaling.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

AI Super Upscaling 4K
là gì?

LG OLED evo có AI Super Upscaling mang đến hình ảnh rõ nét hơn, chi tiết hơn nhờ tận dụng tối đa hiệu suất NPU được cải tiến của Bộ xử lý AI alpha 11. Công nghệ tiên tiến này phân tích hình ảnh chi tiết, tối ưu chất lượng cho nội dung OTT, do đó mang lại cho bạn trải nghiệm xem tốt hơn rõ rệt.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

TV 8K là gì?

TV 8K có hơn 33 triệu điểm ảnh. Mặc dù có độ phân giải cao, nhưng chưa có nhiều nội dung 8K được phát hành trên thị trường.

Làm thế nào để chọn giữa TV 4K và 8K?

Khi lựa chọn giữa TV 4K và 8K, điều quan trọng là cân nhắc nhu cầu cá nhân và môi trường xem của bạn.

 

• TV 8K có độ phân giải đáng kinh ngạc nếu bạn muốn trải nghiệm chất lượng hình ảnh cao nhất hiện có. Tuy nhiên, nội dung 8K có thể không được phổ biến rộng rãi.

 

• TV 4K mang đến chất lượng ấn tượng và quan trọng là nội dung 4K dễ truy cập hơn nhiều trên OTT và nền tảng phát trực tuyến, giúp cho sản phẩm trở thành lựa chọn thông minh hơn hiện nay. Với công nghệ AI Super Upscaling 4K của LG, nội dung có thể thưởng thức chất lượng như 4K ngay cả với nội dung không phải 4K.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

So sánh TV 4K và tìm mẫu phù hợp

Dễ dàng so sánh từng tính năng để chọn chiếc TV phù hợp nhất.² ³

Table Caption
Tính năng OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED99
Hình ảnh sản phẩm LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Hình ảnh sản phẩm LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Hình ảnh sản phẩm LG QNED85
QNED85
Hình ảnh sản phẩm LG QNED99
QNED99
Màn hình LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83,77,65 inch) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED 8K MiniLED
Kích thước Tới 97 inch (97,83,77,65 inch) Tới 97 inch (97,83,77,65,55,48 inch) Tới 100 inch (100, 86, 75, 65, 55, 50 inch) Tới 86 inch (86, 75 inch)
Độ phân giải 4K 4K 4K 8K
Bộ xử lý Bộ xử lý AI alpha 11 Gen2 Bộ xử lý AI alpha 11 Gen2 Bộ xử lý AI alpha 8 Gen2 Bộ xử lý AI alpha 9 Gen4
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
Tìm hiểu thêm Tìm hiểu thêm

Mẹo chọn TV thông thái

Kích thước TV nào phù hợp với không gian của bạn? >

 

TV phong cách nào tốt nhất dành cho bạn? >

 

AI TV nâng tầm Smart TV bằng cách nào? >

 

Khám phá toàn bộ hướng dẫn mua TV >

¹Hình màn hình mô phỏng.

 

²Các tính năng có thể khác nhau tùy theo model và kích thước màn hình. Vui lòng xem từng trang sản phẩm để biết thông số kỹ thuật chi tiết.

 

³Khả năng hỗ trợ tính năng này có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực và quốc gia.

 

⁴Chất lượng hình ảnh của nội dung được nâng cấp sẽ thay đổi dựa trên độ phân giải gốc.

 

⁵Dịch vụ cá nhân hóa có thể khác nhay tùy theo chính sách của ứng dụng bên thứ ba.

 

⁶LG QNED99 là 8K.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 