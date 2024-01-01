LG 17" SXGA Single Touch Monitor

About Cookies on This Site

17BR30T-B
  • Front view
  • +15 degree side view
  • +30 degree side view
  • -15 degree side view
  • side view
  • side view of the stand moving for tilt adjustment
  • rear view
  • rear perspective view
  • close-up view of ports
  • close-up view of stand
Front view
+15 degree side view
+30 degree side view
-15 degree side view
side view
side view of the stand moving for tilt adjustment
rear view
rear perspective view
close-up view of ports
close-up view of stand

Key Features

  • 17" SXGA (1280x1024) TN Panel
  • Single Touch
  • 200 cd/m² Brightness
  • Reader Mode
  • 1x D-Sub/VGA ; 1x USB 2.0
  • Tilt Functionality
17” SXGA touch display with 5ms response time

Touch lightly, control easily

LG SXGA (1280x1024) touchscreen monitor allows you to operate efficiently with your fingertips, enhancing work productivity and comfort. Plus, you can enjoy realistic videos with less screen stuttering, thanks to the fast 5ms response time.

A woman is touching LG SXGA touchscreen monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Response Time : 5ms (On/Off, Not Support OD)

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

A stand with adjustable tilt enables a comfortable working environment, helping you sit comfortably for extended periods while working.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Tilt range: 15 ~ 66°

Integrated power module

Fully use your desk

By providing built-in power, workstations can be designed with a streamlined and clutter-less layout. This allows for better space utilization and organization, creating a cleaner and more efficient work environment.

A clean and efficiently used desk because of LG SXGA touchscreen monitor with built-in power.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).

Smart Energy Saving

Smart saving without compromise

Our Smart Energy Saving mode reduces power consumption through a luminance compensation algorithm while keeping your monitor bright. Conserve energy without lowering the brightness of the monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Luminance compensation algorithm: Adjusting backlight and color pixel current automatically using Scaler IC.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    17

  • Resolution

    1280 x 1024

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Aspect Ratio

    5:4

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72%(CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    200 cd/m²

  • Response Time

    5ms (On/Off, t Support OD)

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    17

  • Aspect Ratio

    5:4

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Surface Treatment

    AntiGlare

  • Response Time

    5ms (On/Off, t Support OD)

  • Resolution

    1280 x 1024

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.264 x 0.264

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    170º(R/L), 160º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    200 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72%(CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    150 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Size [cm]

    43.18 cm

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • USB Upstream Port

    1x USB2.0

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1280 x 1024 at 75Hz

FEATURES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Single Point Touch

  • Reader Mode

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    429×154×377

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    370 x 95 x 315

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    370 x 62 x 315

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.3

INFO

  • Product name

    HD

  • Year

    Y24

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Builtin Power

  • DC Output

    28W(19V,1.6A)

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    YES

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

