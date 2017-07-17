About Cookies on This Site

UHD IR-type Touch CreateBoard

65TR3PJ-B

UHD IR-type Touch CreateBoard

(3)
Front view with infill image

True Interactivity for
Bringing People Together

When the teacher marks it on the TR3PJ, it is displayed on the students' electronic device screens at the same time.

* 86 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
** Video Conferencing Solutions need to be purchased separately.

Multi Touch & Writing

The TR3PJ series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multi touch. This function offers a lifelike board writing experience and makes collaboration much easier.

Three children are drawing on the TR3PJ at the same time.

The screens of students' laptops and teacher's mobile are being shared to the display.

ScreenShare Pro Upgrade

With the newly upgraded ScreenShare Pro, which enables to show a maximum of six shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time, it has enhanced usability by allowing users to share Chromecast, Airplay and Miracast mirroring on the same network.

* ScreenShare Pro is a Wi-Fi based software and supported by separated application.
** All devices should be connected within the same network.
A teacher is having a class and the screen on the display is being shared to each students' laptop.

Air Class

Air Class supports connecting up to 30 students and offers interactive classes by using mobile devices equipped with web browsers, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts.
Display Power Management function to manage power more efficiently.

DPM
(Display Power Management)

By activating DPM function, the display can be set to be on only when there is an input signal, which enables more efficient power management.
Engineering Drawing class with TR3PJ's annotation tool using Un-do and Re-do functions.

Annotation Upgrade

At annotation tool mode, ‘Un-do’ and ‘Re-do’ functions provide enhanced user experience. (Annotation tool can be used on any source.)

* Un-do : Moves one step back
Re-do : Moves one step forward
A woman searching for information using the web browser.

Web Browser

The TR3PJ series supports the web browser* in the Android OS**, so you can search the web easily and quickly, without connecting to an external desktop.

* Network-based Function
** The Android OS is updated to 9.0 ver.
System-on-a chip integrated with Android OS and free apps.

All-in-One

The TR3PJ series integrates both Android OS and Free apps into a high performance SoC, without a PC.

Secure Mode

Secured mode disables screen mirroring options for SSP (Screen Share Pro), which is an application that enables screen sharing between mobile devices and the display, to prevent any unauthorized contents to be shown via screen sharing functions in various devices.

Secure Mode for blocking unauthorized contents.

Built-in OPS Slot allows users to connect to an external desktop easily, which provides more expanded functions.

Built-in OPS Slot

The TR3PJ series supports OPS slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount OPS desktop at the back of the interactive digital board with internal power delivery.
USB is not being able to be connected to a display for security.

USB Block

The USB Block Mode that helps secure and prevent data from being copied into unauthorized devices in advance, which is essential for being used in space where security is critical.

Partial Capture

Users can select the desired area of the screen to crop the image and store that in internal memory. Also, TR3PJ allows that send cropped images directly to email or note apps.

A woman captures part of the TR3PJ and explains it to the man.

Three people are gathered in a conference room, having a virtual meeting with other people who are appearing on the screen.

Bluetooth Connectivity

TR3PJ supports Bluetooth to connect wirelessly to various devices such as speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimized for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline meetings and classes can proceed with ease.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the TR3PJ series installed in a different place.

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of clients' businesses.

* The availability of the "ConnectedCare" service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    390nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7 Million colors

  • Response Time

    6.5ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    NO / YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    YES

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    YES

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    USB3.0 Type B (2ea)

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

  • Weight (Head)

    40.2Kg

  • Packed Weight

    48.8Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1489 × 897 × 87.0mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1628 × 1005 x 208mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    NO

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    NO

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 90 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    190W

  • Max.

    400W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    648 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1365 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (16W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Slot)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    YES

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    10ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±1mm

  • Interface

    USB3.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    4mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    0.87

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 20 Points

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • CPU

    Quad core A73

  • GPU

    Mail G52 Multicore 2

  • Memory(RAM)

    4GB

  • Storage

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android 9

