LG 3.1.3 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos® and Apple Airplay 2
Helping You get the most out of Your LG TV
WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound
Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
Easy Control with WOW Interface
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
Truly Immersive 3.1.3ch Cinema Sound
*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Hear Sound in a Whole New Way with Triple Up-Firing Channels
In bird's eye view, LG TV is standing on the floor and LG Sound bar is right below TV in the infinite space. On the TV screen, a silhouette of a couple on the background of fireworks. Soundwave graphics are coming from the center, left, and right speaker of the top of sound bar.
*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.
Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome
Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV in the living room. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.
*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Sound Bar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations
*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.
*This product is excluded from the rear speaker.
Partnering up to Advance Sound
Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.
Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: a microphone on stand with spotlight, a close up of meridian, a black Meridian speaker, and Meridian R
Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise
Digital Signal Processing
A chip image of DSP chip
High-Resolution Audio as It Was Meant to Be Heard
Full image of LG Sound bar with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product. Hi-Res AUDIO logo is shown on the right or image.
An Unparalleled Content Experience
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
*Both TV and Sound Bar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.
*Official MQA recording required.
Fill Your Room with Truly Immersive Sound
There is TV displays two cellos on the screen, a sound bar, a subwoofer, and 2 rear speakers in a wide living room. A circle graphic connects LG Sound Bar, Sub-woofer, and 2 rear speakers.
Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound
*AI Room Calibration Pro is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Sound Bar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the Sound Bar’s sonic performance.
Sound Engineered for What You Enjoy
*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
***The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Good for the Earth from Start to Finish
Recycled Inside Out
Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic
There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.
Jersey Fabric Made With Plastic Bottles
There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.
*S75Q, SH7Q doesn’t have recycled materials.
Reduce CO2 emissions
Boxes Redesigned To Reduce CO2
On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.
*Only S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q have an L-shaped box.
Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging
Packaging Made With Recycled Pulp
There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.
*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
All Spec
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
195174032565
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.3
-
Output Power
-
480 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
9 EA
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Gross Weight
-
18.7 kg
-
Main
-
4.5 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
10 kg
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
59 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
40 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
-
Yes
-
Chromecast
-
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
-
Yes
-
Tidal Connect
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Works with Alexa
-
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
-
Yes
-
MQA
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
120Hz
-
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
-
Yes
-
Main
-
1000 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm
S80QY
LG 3.1.3 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos® and Apple Airplay 2