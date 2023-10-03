About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27-inch QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with USB Type C, Daisy Chain

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27-inch QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with USB Type C, Daisy Chain

27QP88D-BS

27-inch QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with USB Type C, Daisy Chain

Front view with Side by Side module

LG QHD Monitor Ergo Dual

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.

Stunning Image Quality

2560 x 1440 QHD IPS
sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

Ergo Dual Stand with C-Clamp & Grommet
Various Movement of Dual Display

User Convenience

Daisy Chain (USB Type-C™ / DisplayPort)
USB Type-C™

Ergo Dual Stand

Various Movement of Dual Display

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo Dual Stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of Extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height, tilt and modules such as 'Side by Side', 'Center-Portrait’, ‘Pivot’ and ‘Stacked' as well as providing the high productivity while increasing the user’s focus and immersion.
A retractable, and extendable arm letting the monitor pulled closer or farther away up to 210mm

Extend/Retract
210mm

The monitor enabling to find convenient viewing angels with swivel monitor stand from -335 to +335 degrees

Swivel
-335°~335°

The stand allowing for flexible height adjustment up to 150mm

Height
150mm

tilt adjustable stand within the range of -30 degrees to 35 degrees

Tilt
-30˚~35˚

The monitor enabling change from landscape to portrait views with a 90 degree pivot

Pivot
90°

Side by Side

Center-Portrait

Pivot

Stacked

27" QHD IPS Display: Stunning Image Quality, 27-inch QHD IPS display, sRGB 99% (Typ.), HDR10.
27-inch QHD IPS Display

Stunning Image Quality, Apposite to Your Work

The 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS display reproduces detailed images and accurate colour with sRGB 99% (Typ.) at wide angles. And its HDR10 delivers a dramatic, dynamic immersive visual experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Why You Need LG QHD Monitor Ergo Dual for Your Work Postures

LG QHD Monitor Ergo Dual helps to boost productivity by creating a comfortable and stable posture.

For Office Worker

You can focus on completing the tasks accurately and efficiently with dual monitors while keeping the right posture by using the Ergo Stand.

For Developer

Keeping one monitor in portrait orientation with the other in landscape mode can offer to raise work convenience.

For Creator & Streamer

With dual monitors, you can work on your content with one screen and keep the view for monitoring on the other for better work and communication.


For Financial

With dual monitors, you can make your analysis faster by checking more information easily.
USB-type C™ with DP Daisy Chain

Daisy Chain for True Dual- monitor Usage

With USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort, LG QHD Monitor Ergo Dual supports Daisy Chain setup. So, you can establish a productive workstation by connecting Dual monitors and a laptop using a DP cable and a USB Type-C™ cable. With USB-C™ technology, you can charge the connected laptop, while transferring display and data simultaneously.

Ergo Dual monitor allows you to connect dual monitors and laptops to create a productive workstation.

*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The feature is NOT compatible with Mac devices that have Apple M1 chip.

A Comfortable and Flexible Workstation Setup

Easy Installation

The re-designed C-Clamp & Grommet* makes it install easily without changing or adjusting your desk environment. With One Click Mount, install the stand instantly, without using complicated tools.

*To install the Ergo stand on the table, the table should be less than 75mm (2.9 inches) thick for C-Clamp or have the table hole more than 45mm (1.7 inches) size for Grommet.

Fully Use Your Desk Space by using the Ergo Stand

Basically, for the dual monitor set-up, more than 2-times are required compared to the existing space. Use Ergo Dual Stand and features for easy installation to comfortably set the various elements you need for work in your current space.
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

27

Size (cm)

68.466cm

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.)

350 cd/m²

Peak Brightness (Typ.)

350 cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (1ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (in 1ea/out 1ea)

USB-C

Yes (1ea)

Daisy Chain

Yes (QHD/60Hz)

USB-C (Power Delivery)

65W

USB Downstream Port

Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ.)

38W

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

Tilt

-5 ~ +15 º

Swivel

Monitor1 (Left): -10˚~ 90˚, Monitor2 (Right): 10˚~ -90˚, Arm: ±335˚

Height Range

150mm

Down Height

99.5mm

Pivot

Monitor1 (Left) : 0~90º (Clockwise), Monitor2 (Right) : 0~90º (Counterclockwise), Dual Bar : 0~90º (Clockwise)

Extend/Retract

210 mm

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

Base Detchable

Yes

OneClick Stand

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1227.1 x 613.0 x 590.0mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

732 x 568 x 374mm

Weight with Stand

17.0kg

Weight without Stand

9.5kg

Weight in Shipping

23.5kg

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes (2ea)

Power Cord

Yes (2ea)

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

Display Port

Yes (2ea)

USB Type C

Yes

WARRANTY

Warranty

3 year parts and labour

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view with Side by Side module

27QP88D-BS

27-inch QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with USB Type C, Daisy Chain