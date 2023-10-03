LG Eclypse | Connect with this Stylish Slide-Out full QWERTY Android Smartphone

About Cookies on This Site

Specs

Reviews

Support

C800G

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Slide

Display

3.5” Capacitive; 320 x 480 pixels; 16.7M colours

Dimension: LxWxD (mm)

121.2 x 63.4 x 12.95mm

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 198 minutes

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

Up to 230 hours

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm MSM8255 (1 GHz)

OS

Android™ 2.3 (Gingerbread)

PET NAME

Eclypse

QWERTY Keyboard

SLIDING KEYPAD

Smartphone

Yes

Android

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi

802.11 b/g/n

Browser

Android Webkit Browser

USB

2.0 HS

A-GPS

Yes

Bluetooth

V3.0

MESSAGING

Threaded SMS

Yes

E Mail

Yes (IMAP4/SMTP/POP3)

Instant Messaging

Yes (Google Talk)

CARRIER

Bell Mobility

Yes

Sasktel Mobility

Yes

Virgin Mobile

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

5MP Camera 720p HD Camcorder (1280 x 720)

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Images

BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG, WBMP

