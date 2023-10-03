About Cookies on This Site

Rumour2 | 4-line QWERTY keyboard, Music player, Bluetooth® capable, IM & Sprint® Mobile email

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG265

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Slide

Display

2.2 inch (240 x 320 pixel), TFT 262K Colour

Dimension: LxWxD (mm)

112 x 52 x 17.3mm

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 3 hours

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

Up to 168 hours

PET NAME

Rumour2

QWERTY Keyboard

Yes

Technology

CDMA 1X RTT

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

126 grams

External LCD (Pixel)

2.2 inch (240 x 320 pixel), TFT 262K Colour

Vibration

yes

SIM Toolkit

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

WAP (version)

Yes (2.0)

Wi-Fi

No

Google

No

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

• Threaded SMS,• Instant Messenger:

E Mail

Yes

Instant Messaging

Yes

Video MMS

No

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Scheduler/Alarm

Yes / Yes

Phonebook (# of names)

Yes(600)

CARRIER

Sasktel Mobility

Yes

Virgin Mobile

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

Java (version)

Yes(2.0)

MIDI (poly)

Yes

Built-In Game

No

FM Radio

No

FM Transmitter

No

Speaker Phone

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

1.3

External Memory

Yes microSDport up to 16gb

A-GPS Navigation

No

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Touch Screen

No

Video Recording

No

Document Viewer

No

Dolby Mobile

No

3.5 Audio Jack

No

