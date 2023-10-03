About Cookies on This Site

LG A341 | Compact flip phone designed with ease in mind

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG A341 | Compact flip phone designed with ease in mind

A341

LG A341 | Compact flip phone designed with ease in mind

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Flip

FORM FACTOR

Clamshell

Dimension (L x W x D)

102 x 52 x 17.1

Weight

100g

Display

Main : 2.4” TFT | Sub : 1.77” TFT

Resolution

Main : 240X320 (QVGA) | Sub : 128x160 (QQVGA)

FREQUENCY

2G/EDGE: 850, 900, 1800, 1900 | 3G/HSDPA: 850, 1900

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 3 hours

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

up to 250 hours (up to 10 days)

PET NAME

LG A341

CONNECTIVITY

WAP/JAVA

2.0

Operating System

LG OS (WISE)

PC Sync

Yes

BROWSER

Obigo Professional Q7.3

USB

2.0

A-GPS

Yes

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

Yes / No / Yes

SMS Memory

500

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Address Book

1000 contacts

CARRIER

Koodo Mobile

Yes

Rogers Wireless

Yes

Telus Mobility

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

MIDI (poly)

64 Poly, MP3 Ringtone

Camera

1.3 MP camera and camcorder

Internal Memory

90 MB

External Memory

Up to 32 GB

Bluetooth

V 2.1 + EDR

Codec

MP3/AAC/AAC+/WMA/MPEG4/H.263/H.264

