About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Optimus 2X | World's 1st Dual Core Processor Smartphone with high speed access to sites and flash content (Carriers: Videotron & WIND)

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Optimus 2X | World's 1st Dual Core Processor Smartphone with high speed access to sites and flash content (Carriers: Videotron & WIND)

LGP999

LG Optimus 2X | World's 1st Dual Core Processor Smartphone with high speed access to sites and flash content (Carriers: Videotron & WIND)

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Bar

Display

4.0” TFT Capacitive Touch Screen

Resolution

240 x 320 (QVGA)

FREQUENCY

3G (UMTS/HSPA) Frequency Band: AWS(1700/2100); 2G (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) Frequency Band: 850/900/1800/1900

Dimension: LxWxD (mm)

123.9 x 63.2 x 10.9 mm

Battery

1500 mAh

Talk Time (hrs)

5.8 hours

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

430 hours

OS

Android™ 2.2

PET NAME

Optimus 2x

Smartphone

Yes

Android

Yes

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

139 g

MESSAGING

Threaded SMS

Yes

MMS

Yes

E Mail

Yes

Instant Messaging

Google Talk/Video Chat

CARRIER

Videotron

Yes

Wind

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

Internal Memory

8GB internal memory

External Memory

Expandable to 32GB microSD

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Audio/Video

8MP Auto Focus, Full HD Video Capture (back); 1.3MP Fixed Focus for Video Conferencing (front)

Data Connectivity

WI-FI: 802.11 b/g/n; BROWSER: Android Webkit Browser; USB: 2.0 HS; PC SYNC: (PC-Suite IV); A-GPS Bluetooth: V2.1 + EDR

Support Audio/Video Formats

MP3, MP4, WMA, 3GP, MOV, WMA, WMV, AVI, ASF, H.236, MPEG-4, H.264, Audio – MP3, AAC-LC, AAC+, eAAC+, MPEG4, AMR-NB), H.264, MPEG4 SP/ASP, DivX4/5/6, Xvid, H.263, VC-1/WMV9, MPEG-2, MJPEG Playback - 1080P @ 30 (MPEG-4 / H.264 ) D1@30(H.263); Recording - 1080P @ 24 (H.264), 720p @ 30 (MPEG4)

What people are saying