Super-Multi Portable Slim Rewriter

Super-Multi Portable Slim Rewriter

GP08LU30

Super-Multi Portable Slim Rewriter

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Type

Super-Multi Portable Slim DVD-Rewriter

Interface

USB 2.0

DVD Write Speed

8x

CD Write Speed

24x

Supported Discs

CD-R/RW, DVD-R/RW/RAM/ +R/RW +/-R DL

Buffer Capacity

1 MB Under-run prevention function embedded

Light Scribe Label Creation

Yes

WRITE SPEEDS (MAX)

DVD-R

8x

DVD-R Dual Layer

6x

DVD-RW

6x

DVD-RAM

5x

DVD+R

8x

DVD+R Dual Layer

6x

DVD+RW

8x

CD-R

24x

CD-RW

24x

READ SPEEDS (MAX)

DVD-R/RW/ROM

8x max

DVD-R Dual Layer

8x

DVD-RAM

5x

DVD+R/+RW

8x / 8x

DVD+R Dual Layer

8x

CD-R/RW/ROM

24x/24x/24x max

CD-DA

24x

ACCESS TIME

DVD-ROM

220 ms typ.

DVD-RAM

260 ms typ. (ver 2.2)

CD-ROM

210 ms typ.

DRIVE OS COMPATIBILITY

Client OS Support

Genuine Windows 7, Windows Vista™, Windows XP, Mac OS X: ver. 10.5.4 or higher

System Requirements

CPU: Pentium® 4 2.4 GHz or Higher (with USB 2.0), RAM 256MB or Higher

SIZE

WxHxD

6.1" x 6.5" x 0.8" (156 x 165.20 x 21.4 mm)

Weight

0.8 lbs (365g)

