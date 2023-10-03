Connected Home

COVID-19 has created many changes all over the globe, affecting even how we work. Countries all over the world are encouraging people to work from home (WFH) if possible. There are certain challenges that remote workers face . Smart home office technology can make it easier to work from home.

Reducing the Housework

One of the toughest parts of working from home is the incessant distractions. You might think the peace and quiet of a home office would make it easier to focus, but working from home comes with its own set of distractions. There is a benefit to the comfort of being home, but a very real pull to do things around the home instead of stay focused on your job.

Smart homes can make this process easier because they can keep the house running without you physically moving. From the palm of your hand or a simple voice command, you can turn things on and off or check in. Need to know who just knocked on the door? You can use smart security systems with a camera activated by motion detector to see if that is food delivery, mail or a neighbor. Rushing between meetings to prepare dinner? Get a notification to your phone when the oven is ready.

You are probably already using certain smart home features. Chances are, your thermostat has programmable features or you have set up a voice assistant to do simple tasks. When you really focus on your home office setup, you will be able to bring those features to life and reduce your workload.