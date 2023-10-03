Connected Home

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Increase Work From Home Remote Productivity with AI in Your Home Office
COVID-19 has created many changes all over the globe, affecting even how we work. Countries all over the world are encouraging people to work from home (WFH) if possible. There are certain challenges that remote workers face. Smart home office technology can make it easier to work from home.
Reducing the Housework
One of the toughest parts of working from home is the incessant distractions. You might think the peace and quiet of a home office would make it easier to focus, but working from home comes with its own set of distractions. There is a benefit to the comfort of being home, but a very real pull to do things around the home instead of stay focused on your job.
Smart homes can make this process easier because they can keep the house running without you physically moving. From the palm of your hand or a simple voice command, you can turn things on and off or check in. Need to know who just knocked on the door? You can use smart security systems with a camera activated by motion detector to see if that is food delivery, mail or a neighbor. Rushing between meetings to prepare dinner? Get a notification to your phone when the oven is ready.
You are probably already using certain smart home features. Chances are, your thermostat has programmable features or you have set up a voice assistant to do simple tasks. When you really focus on your home office setup, you will be able to bring those features to life and reduce your workload.
How do You Create a Smart Office?
There are so many options for smart technology in the home that it can feel overwhelming. You want to choose home AI that simplifies your daily routines and amplifies your capabilities to work from home. The best way to get started is to choose a central hub. An app, like LG ThinQ®, can help bring together all of those smart features into one control panel.
You will then be able to start connecting your smart appliances to the app. Your ThinQ® app will connect to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to help connect your settings and set up features. All of your new smart appliances and products will link to the app through convenient Bluetooth technology.
You can use smart technology for an upgraded home office by:
- Setting up the right ambiance for work with your favorite work playlist or white noise
- Controlling light, power and temperature controls that power down when you aren’t home
- Setting up voice assist to verbally answer emails, create calendar entries, complete searches and more
- Turning on or off your computer through remote phone controls
- Using smart outlets to control phantom power drainage and reduce energy waste
- Automating your curtains, setting them to be automatically moved to adjust for the lighting throughout the day
- Turning on and off your OLED TV or XBOOM smart speaker with the voice assist
- Reducing your workload with appliances that do more for you, from the comfort of your home office.
- Including OLED with AI for a sharper, more immersive screen experience
- Simplifying video chat and work videos with a smart camera that follows your movements
- Managing your day with a calendar integrated into your smartphone alert system and email—controlled by voice assist to keep you on track
Each of these solutions will need to be set up through a central hub that is able to send commands and track their progress. These apps will help organize and control your smart technology in your home office. It would be frustrating to buy smart appliances or home office tech and not be able to use them because they have not been registered with the right app or central hub.
Benefits of a Smart Home Office
If you are working remotely, a smart home office can offer many benefits. With ThinQ®, you will have access to your smart appliances. From one central hub, you can turn things off, get things started and even order new parts.
While working from your home office, you could start a load of laundry from your phone or preheat the oven for dinner.
If you are running low on detergent or need a new refrigerator water filter, your ThinQ® app will alert you so you can order more (right from the app) before you run out.
Your phone can notify you when your load of laundry is done or the dishwasher cycle has finished—saving you any trips to check. You can even see how much time is left on a task with a simple click of a button on your ThinQ® app.
With smart video home security, you can see if the sound is a package delivery or a neighbor without even stopping your workflow.
Use voice assist for convenient control—turn lights on or off, change the temperature, save your work or sleep your computer.
Taking Steps Towards a Smarter Office Solution
There are many options when it comes to new technology for the home office. To avoid feeling overwhelmed, focus on one change at a time to help simplify the process. For every appliance or system you are ready to replace, you can choose a smarter version to put in its place.
As you replace things in your home or office, look for solutions that provide you with faster, more convenient or more cost-effective results. You can get a machine with better processes that save you time and money in the end. Embrace technology that improves your life.