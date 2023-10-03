About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
30" Electric Cooktop

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

30" Electric Cooktop

LCE3010SB

30" Electric Cooktop

STYLE AND DESIGN

Style and design

LG's premium 30" radiant cooktops offers the perfect harmony between style and convenience.
Intuitive

Smooth to the Touch

Easy to use with just a touch. At a quick glance of the centralized electronic controls users can see which heating element is activated and the smooth surface easily wipes clean.
More Cooking Options1

More Cooking Options

With 5 sealed burners and 3 continuous heavy-duty cast iron grates, users have endless cooking options. Consumers will find it easy to cook with large skillets, woks, soup pots, and even griddles.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
Number of elements - 5
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
30 27/32" x 4" x 21 15/32"
EASYCLEAN®
No
THINQ®
No

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231317115

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Outcase Color

Black

Cooktop Type

Electric

Fuel Type

Electric

DESIGN / FINISH

Control Display

SmoothTouch™

Cooktop Color

Black

Cooktop Control Type

Electronic Touch

Cooktop Finish

Radiant Glass Surface

POWER / RATINGS

Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

240/208 60

Watt Rating at 208V (W)

5800

Watt Rating at 240V (W)

7700

Amp Rating at 208V (A)

30

Amp Rating at 240V (A)

40

COOKTOP FEATURES

Cooktop Type

30"Electric

Hot Surface LED Indicator

Yes

Induction Heater - Center Middle (W)(inch)

7 (1500W)

Induction Heater - Left Rear (W)(inch)

8 (1900W)

Induction Heater - Right Rear (W)(inch)

6 (100W Warming Zone)

Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

5

Induction Heater - Left Front (W)(Turbo, inch)

6 (1200W)

Induction Heater - Right Front (W)(inch)

9/6 (3000W/1400W)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

ADA Compliant

Yes

Control Lock

Yes (Child Lock)

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

30 27/32 x 4 x 21 15/32

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LCE3010SB

30" Electric Cooktop