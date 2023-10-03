About Cookies on This Site

36 inch Gas Cooktop with professional look of Stainless Steel

Specs

Reviews

Support

36 inch Gas Cooktop with professional look of Stainless Steel

LCG3691ST

36 inch Gas Cooktop with professional look of Stainless Steel

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Type

Gas

Size

36"

CONTROL

Type

Knob Controls

Location

Front Centre

COOKTOP

No. of Cooking Zones

5

Left Front

9100 BTU

Right Front

12000 BTU

Left Rear

9100 BTU

Right Rear

5000 BTU

Centre

19000 BTU

STYLE AND DESIGN

Surface/Trim

Stainless

POWER

Electric Supply

120V/ 60Hz AC

Power Source

Electric

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Width

36"

Height

3 3/4"

Depth

21 11/16"

Cutout Width

33 15/16"

Cutout Depth

19 11/16"

Product Weight

50.05 lbs (22.7 kg)

Shipping Weight

61.29 lbs (27.8 kg)

ACCESSORY

Griddle Pan

Yes

LP Conversion Kit

Yes

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC CODE

UPC Code

772454 051067

