6.3 cu.ft. Black Stainless Steel Series Electric Slide In Range with ProBakeConvection™

Specs

Reviews

Support

6.3 cu.ft. Black Stainless Steel Series Electric Slide In Range with ProBakeConvection™

LSE5613BM

6.3 cu.ft. Black Stainless Steel Series Electric Slide In Range with ProBakeConvection™

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 37 7/8" x 28" 15/16 (w/ handle)
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

HEATING

Electric

Yes

Gas

No

TYPE

Induction Slide-in

No

Slide-in

Yes

Freestanding

No

Wall Oven

No

NO. OF OVEN

No. of Oven

Single

CAPACTIY

Capactiy (cu.ft.)

6.3cu.ft.

WALL OVENS AND RANGES FEATURE

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

ProBakeConvection™

Yes

ThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity

NFC

COLOUR

Colour

Matte Black

GENERAL

Matte Black

Yes

CAPACITY

Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

6.3

OVEN FEATURES

Broil Element (Watt)

4,200W

Bake Element (Watt)

No

Convection Element (Watt)

2,500W

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection System/Mode/Cooking System

ProbakeConvection™

Oven Cooking Modes

Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Multi-Rack Convection Baking, Delay Bake, Delay Clean, Proof, Warm, Pizza, Speed Roast

Oven Control Features

Glass Touch

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes (1 Light)

No. of Rack Positions

7

Door Lock

Yes

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

After 12 hours

COOKTOP

Left Rear

6" - 1,200W

Right Rear

6" - 1,200W

Left Front

9" 6" - 3,200W/1,400W

Right Front

12" 9"- 2,700W/1,700W

Centre (Warming Zone)

7" - 100W

Cooktop Finish

Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass

Hot Surface LED Indicator

Yes

DRAWER

Drawer Type

Storage

CONTROL

Cooktop Control Type

Front Tilt-Control Knobs

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch

Display

VFD

Language

English/French/Spanish

Smart Function

ThinQ®

Clock

12hr or 24hr (option)

Temperature Unit of Measure

˚F or ˚C

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

1. High 2. Low 3. Mute

Certified Sabbath Mode

No

APPEARANCE

Available Colors

Stainless-Steel, Black Stainless Steel, Matte Black Stainless Steel

Handle/Knobs

Stainless Steel Finish

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Shipping Weight (lbs)

177

Product Weight (lbs)

153

Cabinet Width (in)

30"

Overall Depth (in) - including handle

28 15/16"

Overall Height (in)

37 7/8”

Overall Width (in)

29 7/8"

Oven Interior Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

24 13/16" x 21 5/16" x 19 3/4"

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

31 31/32” x 44” x 30 17/32”

ACCESSORIES

Standard Rack

3

Spray Bottle

Yes

Scouring Pad

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC CODES

LSE5613BM

772454 068096

