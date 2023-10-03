Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

Since its launch in 2011, Twitch has attracted an average of 15 million daily active users tuning in to watch about 3.8 million streamers1. I personally have been on the platform since 2013 and have built a following of 593K on my Twitch page twitch.tv/xChocoBars. As you may know, the video live streaming service shares content that includes cooking, music, movies, news, and my obvious favourite – gaming of course! Live video gaming broadcasts where you have players like me interact with viewers is actually Twitch’s most popular programming category.

Gaming is a social activity, filled with competition and camaraderie, so it makes sense that it has taken off as the premier highlight of live and interactive video streaming offerings. On average, I spend probably around 6-8 hours gaming on Twitch per day. Additional benefits of Twitch streams include creating and fostering community around your favourite gamer or a series of games, previewing games, getting real-time feedback from trusted gamers, and providing social interaction, especially during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Twitch recently reported a 60% increase in viewership in June 2020 over the viewership in June 2019, according to Digital Trends2. Since we have been staying at home more often I have definitely noticed an increase in my Twitch viewers, since everyone looks forward to online entertainment and gaming nowadays.