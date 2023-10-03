Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

Hi, guys! If you’ve seen me play on my Twitch stream, you know I’m into games like Among Us, Teamfight Tactics, VALORANT and more. I've been gaming for a long time with a pretty steady path to become a Twitch streamer. One of the really important factors for a streamer is a quality setup. I rely on the fastest and most responsive equipment to play at a top level and allow viewers to follow my streaming.

I focused on gathering pro equipment that would increase my speed as a player and provide a better experience for my viewers who like to tune in and watch. Because of my growing Twitch following, I've been able to work with some of the best gaming brands, like LG, to really flesh out my gaming space with some of the best competitive gaming equipment.

Here is my current PC gaming setup.