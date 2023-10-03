We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 2-in-1 Ultra-Lightweight with 16-inch 16:10 IPS Display with LG Glance by Mirametrix®
All Spec
-
Processor
-
Intel 12th Generation (Quad Core) i7-1260P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.1 up to 4.7 GHz / E: 1.5 up to 3.4 GHz), L3 Cache 18MB
-
Operation System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Panel Type
-
Gorilla Glass Victus
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Brightness
-
300nit
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200MHz)
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe Gen 4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
-
WLAN
-
Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211
(Wi-Fi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with DTS X Ultra
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker (1.5 W x 2), AI Noise Canceling(Realtek)
-
Security
-
HDD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option) Secure mode(Wemcam & MIC off Hot key)
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard
English/French Bilingual
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5" x 82.6"
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
Thnderbolt 4
-
Yes
-
HDMI (Ver)
-
Yes (2.0)
-
DC-in
-
Yes
-
Battery
-
80 Wh Li-Ion
-
Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)
-
13 hours
-
AC Adapter
-
65W, Type-C PD adapter
-
Thermal
-
Mega cooling 4.0
-
Facial Login
-
Yes
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock
-
Dimension(mm)
-
356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.04" x 9.78" x 0.67"
-
weight(kg)
-
1.48kg
-
weight(lb)
-
3.26lbs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
416 x 305 x 91 mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
16.4" x 12" x 3.6"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.6Kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
5.7lbs
-
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
Yes
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
Yes
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
Yes
-
Alexa for PC
-
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
UPC
-
195174038840
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
