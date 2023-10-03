We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17” 16:10 WQXGA IPS Ultra-Lightweight Laptop, Intel® 13th Gen Core® i7 Evo™ Platform, Windows 11 Home, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Black
LG gram 17” 16:10 WQXGA IPS Ultra-Lightweight Laptop, Intel® 13th Gen Core® i7 Evo™ Platform, Windows 11 Home, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Black
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
17" Screen & 1,350g
Lightweight with Uncompromising 17" Screen
17-inch LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display. Productivity-enhancing design and powerful processors, while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So, you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.
16:10 IPS Display with DCI-P3 99%
Professional Display
WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution
DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colour Gamut*
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard
Redesigned keyboard for extended comfort and efficiency, delivering a satisfying typing experience.
Enhanced Key Stroke
13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
It shows the Intel® Core™ chip.
Adopted Latest Windows OS
It shows the Windows11 logo and background image.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
Transfer, Charge and Display at Once
Thunderbolt™ 4 enables data transfer, charging and connceting to other display at once.
*The above features may not function properly depending on the cable that the user is using.
*Thunderbolt™ cable is not included in the package.
**Power delivery up to 15W from LG gram to the connected device.
**If not using the charger in the package, the external device that outputs at least 10W is required to charge LG gram.
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Attention Sensing
LG’s advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing boosts security and creates intuitive devices.
Privacy Guard & Alert
Protects your privacy by automatically locking your gram or blurring the screen when you leave your laptop or others see your screen.
Screen Control by Gaze Tracking
Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly or transfer active content to the screen you’re working on.
LG gram Cares for Wellness
Alerts you when you make a bad posture as well as when you continually work on for a long time.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
All Spec
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Colour
-
Obsidian Black
-
Processor
-
13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
i7-1360P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.2 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.6 up to 3.7 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Size (Inch)
-
17 Inch
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe Gen 4 Low M.2(2280)
Dual SSD slots
-
WLAN
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211
(802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam with Dual Mic.
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard
English/French Bilingual
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
Thunderbolt 4
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
DC-in
-
Charged via USB-C
-
Battery
-
80Wh Li-Ion (iGPU)
-
Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)
-
14.5 hr
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
-
Yes
-
Dimension(mm)
-
380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70"
-
weight(kg)
-
1.35kg
-
weight(lb)
-
2.98lbs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
493 x 307 x 60 mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
19.9 x 12.1 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.3kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
5.1lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
