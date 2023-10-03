About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity SteamDryer™ w/ NFC Tag On

Specs

Reviews

Support

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity SteamDryer™ w/ NFC Tag On

DLEX3370W

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity SteamDryer™ w/ NFC Tag On

Print

All Spec

SUMMARY

Dryer Type

Electric

SteamDryer™

Yes

Stackable

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity

7.4 cu. ft.

APPEARANCE

Design Look

Front Control

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

DRYING PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

10

Programs (Sensor Dry)

Cotton/Normal, Perm. Press, Delicates, SteamFresh™, SteamSanitary™, Bulky/Large, Anti-Bacterial, Download/Super Dry

Programs (Manual Dry)

Speed Dry, Air Dry

No. of Options

10

Options

More Time, Less Time, Custom Program, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Child Lock, Signal On/Off, ReduceStatic™, EasyIron™, Energy Saver

Temperature Settings

High, Medium High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

Drying Levels

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Manual Dry Times

60 min., 50 min., 40 min., 30 min., 20 min., More Time/Less Time

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

SteamFresh™ Cycle

Yes

TrueSteam® Technology

Yes

SteamSanitary™ Cycle

Yes

ReduceStatic™ Option

Yes

EasyIron™ Option

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Precise Temperature Control with Variable Heater

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

NFC Tag On

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Anti-Bacterial Cycle

Yes

Wrinkle Care Option

Yes

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Venting Option

Electric: 4 Way Venting / Gas: 3 Way Venting

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

PCM

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Painted

Transparent Glass Door

Yes

Door Rim

Chrome Rimmed Glass Door

Available Colors

White (W), Graphite Steel (V)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 15 Amps (Gas) / 240V, 30 Amps (Electric)

Type

Gas/Electric

OPTIONS

Pedestal

WDP4W, WDP4V

Pedestal (WxHxD)

27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"

Stacking Kit

KSTK1

LP Conversion Kit

4948EL4002B

Side Venting Kit

3911EZ9131X

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)

Carton (WxHxD)

29 1/2" x 42 1/4" x 31 1/4"

Weight (Product/Carton)

134.1 lbs/144 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

048231 014069

What people are saying