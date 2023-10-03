About Cookies on This Site

LG Styler Steam Closet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Refreshes & Dries

Simple, hassle-free wardrobe care

Keep Things

Clean with Steam, Not Chemicals

Hands-Off Innovations

More Care Settings on ThinQ® App

Plug It In Anywhere

For Easy Everyday Use

Easy-to-use

Streamlined Control Panel

Put an End to the “Re-wear Chair”

LG Styler® lets you easily freshen and remove odors from clothes you have every intention of wearing again. You can even place a dryer sheet or cotton pad sprayed with your signature perfume in the removable aroma filter to add a pleasant scent.

Slim Design. Simple Set Up. Standout Style.

In metallic charcoal finish with a scratch-resistant tempered glass door and intuitive LED controls, this innovative steam closet fits your home and your style.
Gentle, Fast Drying for Delicates

Gentle, Fast Drying for Delicates

Quickly dry delicates, like lingerie and sweaters, without fear of shrinking or damage from high-heat dryers.

Refresh, Deodorize, Reduce Wrinkles and Allergens

Upgrade your laundry room with the Styler®. Refresh clothes between washes. Reduce odors and feel at ease by minimizing allergens with the power of steam.

Various allergic conditions are listed like a panoramic film, and an LG Styler® product with a half-open door is standing next to it, expressing that Styler®steam can remove it.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
3 hangers
Dimensions (WxHxD)
17 ½” X 72 3/4” x 23”
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Touch Simple Display

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174013113

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V / 60Hz

PROGRAMS

[STL]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

[STL]Gentle Dry - Normal

120 min.

[STL]Gentle Dry - Time Dry

60 min.

[STL]Refresh - Light

20 min.

[STL]Refresh - Normal

48 min.

[STL]Sanitary - Heavy Duty

133 min.

[STL]Sanitary - Normal

88 min.

[STL]Special Care - Suits/Coats

35 min.

[STL]Special Care - Wool/Knit

28 min.

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity

3 hangers

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

17 1/2 X 72 13/16 X 23

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

21 1/16 X 75 X 26 9/64

Weight (lb.)

160.9

Weight include packing (lb.)

176.3

FEATURES

TrueSteam

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Aroma Kit

Yes 10 sheets (more sheets sold separately)

Interior Light

1 LED (1 White)

Moving Hanger

3 clothes

Versatile Shelf

(shelf sold separately)

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Color

Metallic Charcoal

Door Type

Square

[Styler] Cabinet Color

Blue White

