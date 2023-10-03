About Cookies on This Site

Specs

Reviews

Support

S3RFBN

Styler - Refresh and sanitize garments in minutes with smart Wi-Fi enabled steam clothing care system

Print

DIMENSIONS

Styler_Dimension
CAPACITY
11.5 lb (5.2kg)/3 Items + 1 (Pants)
Dimensions (WxHxD)
17 ½” X 72 13/16” x 23”
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

ThinQ®

Yes

Wi-Fi Enabled

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity

11.5lb (5.2kg)/3 Items + 1 (Pants)

FEATURES

Touch Control Hidden Display

Yes

TrueSteam®

Yes

Heat-Pump System (Inverter)

Yes

Gentle Dry

Yes

Sound

On/Off

Cycle Download

Yes

Interior Lights

3 LED (2 White, 1 Blue)

Reversible Door

Yes (SVC Required)

CERTIFICATION/AWARDS

ASC – Asthma Society of Canada*

Yes

Intertek Certified**

Yes (99.9% sterilization effectiveness)

2015 iF Product Design Award

Yes

Red Dot Design Award

Yes

*

Asthma Canada test results show reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite Allergen and Reduction of Live House Dust Mites, Fungi and Bacteria.

**

Intertek test results show that model S3RERB successfully reduces the reduction rate (bactericidal effectiveness) of S.aureus (ATCC 6538) and E.coli (ATCC 25922) is all more than 99.9% under the sterilization course. Data on File.

FABRIC CARE

Fabric Care

Cotton, Linen, Wool, Silk, Rayon/Acetate/Polyester, Nylon, Denim/Surah/Gabardine, Velvet (Silk)/Plush (Silk, Longer Nap Than Velvet)

Estimated Cycle Times (minutes) - Refresh (Light/Normal/Heavy)

20/48/67 min.

Estimated Cycle Times (minutes) - Sanitary (Normal/Others)

88/103 min.

Estimated Cycle Times (minutes) - Gentle Dry (Rain/Normal/Time Dry)

58/120/30-150 min.

CONVENIENCE

Portable Water Fill Container (no hose needed)

Yes

Portable Water Drainage Container (no hose needed)

Yes

Versatile Rack

Yes

Aroma Kit

Sheets not available in some countries

Pants Crease Care

Yes

Moving Hanger

3 clothes

SMART TECHNOLOGY(WI-FI)

Wi-Fi Enabled

Yes

Voice Activation

Yes

Works with

Google Assistant

Remote Control

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Black Box

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Download Course

Yes

One Touch

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10Amps/Electric, 60Hz

Watts

1,500

Type

Electric

DIMENSIONS

Dimensions (WxHxD)

17 ½” X 72 13/16” x 23”

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

21" x 72 4/5" x 26"

Weight

172 lbs

Shipping Weight

189.6 lbs

Clearances

2" Side/Back, 7 3/4" Top

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor (In Home Service), 10 Year Smart Inverter Compressor

UPC CODES

S3RFBN (Espresso Dark Brown)

048231025164

