We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Styler - Refresh and sanitize garments in minutes with smart Wi-Fi enabled steam clothing care system
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
ThinQ®
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Enabled
-
Yes
-
Capacity
-
11.5lb (5.2kg)/3 Items + 1 (Pants)
-
Touch Control Hidden Display
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam®
-
Yes
-
Heat-Pump System (Inverter)
-
Yes
-
Gentle Dry
-
Yes
-
Sound
-
On/Off
-
Cycle Download
-
Yes
-
Interior Lights
-
3 LED (2 White, 1 Blue)
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes (SVC Required)
-
ASC – Asthma Society of Canada*
-
Yes
-
Intertek Certified**
-
Yes (99.9% sterilization effectiveness)
-
2015 iF Product Design Award
-
Yes
-
Red Dot Design Award
-
Yes
-
*
-
Asthma Canada test results show reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite Allergen and Reduction of Live House Dust Mites, Fungi and Bacteria.
-
**
-
Intertek test results show that model S3RERB successfully reduces the reduction rate (bactericidal effectiveness) of S.aureus (ATCC 6538) and E.coli (ATCC 25922) is all more than 99.9% under the sterilization course. Data on File.
-
Fabric Care
-
Cotton, Linen, Wool, Silk, Rayon/Acetate/Polyester, Nylon, Denim/Surah/Gabardine, Velvet (Silk)/Plush (Silk, Longer Nap Than Velvet)
-
Estimated Cycle Times (minutes) - Refresh (Light/Normal/Heavy)
-
20/48/67 min.
-
Estimated Cycle Times (minutes) - Sanitary (Normal/Others)
-
88/103 min.
-
Estimated Cycle Times (minutes) - Gentle Dry (Rain/Normal/Time Dry)
-
58/120/30-150 min.
-
Portable Water Fill Container (no hose needed)
-
Yes
-
Portable Water Drainage Container (no hose needed)
-
Yes
-
Versatile Rack
-
Yes
-
Aroma Kit
-
Sheets not available in some countries
-
Pants Crease Care
-
Yes
-
Moving Hanger
-
3 clothes
-
Wi-Fi Enabled
-
Yes
-
Voice Activation
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Google Assistant
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Black Box
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Download Course
-
Yes
-
One Touch
-
Yes
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 10Amps/Electric, 60Hz
-
Watts
-
1,500
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
17 ½” X 72 13/16” x 23”
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
21" x 72 4/5" x 26"
-
Weight
-
172 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
189.6 lbs
-
Clearances
-
2" Side/Back, 7 3/4" Top
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labor (In Home Service), 10 Year Smart Inverter Compressor
-
S3RFBN (Espresso Dark Brown)
-
048231025164
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)