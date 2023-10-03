About Cookies on This Site

2.6 cu.ft. Capacity AI DD™ Front Load Washer

Specs

Reviews

Support

2.6 cu.ft. Capacity AI DD™ Front Load Washer

WM1455HVA

2.6 cu.ft. Capacity AI DD™ Front Load Washer

front view

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
2.6 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
24" x 33 1/2" x 22 3/16" (43 1/4'' D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

SUMMARY

Series

LG

Type

Front Load Washer

Capacity (cu.ft.)

2.6

Matching Electric Dryer

DLHC1455V

Colour

Graphite Steel

APPEARANCE

Design Look

Front Control

Touch Buttons

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

WASH PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

14

Programs

Normal, Heavy Duty, Bulky/Large, Sanitary, Baby Wear, Allergiene, Tub Clean, Delicates, Hand Wash/Wool, Perm. Press, Sports Wear, Speed Wash, Drain + Spin, Downloaded

WASH OPTIONS

No. of Options

9

Options

Heavy Soil, Extra Rinse, Pre-wash, Delay Wash, Wi-Fi, Add Item, Remote Start, Signal, Control Lock

WASH DETAILS

No. of Wash/Rinse Temps

5

Wash/Rinse Temps

Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold

No. of Spin Speeds

5

Spin Speeds

Extra High, High, Medium, Low, No Spin

Water Levels

Load Sensing - automatically adjusts to the size of the load

No. of Soil Levels

2

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

AI DD™

Yes

Steam Technology

Yes

Allergiene™ Cycle

Yes

Sanitary Cycle

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

3 Tray Dispenser

Pre-wash, Main Wash, Fabric Softener

LoadSense

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

THINQ® TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

MOTOR

Motor Type

Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor

Max RPM

1,400

Axis

Horizontal

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Painted

Door / Rim

Glass / Chrome Rim

All Available Colours

Graphite Steel

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

UL Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

Type

Electric

DIMENSIONS

Dimensions (WxHxD)

24" x 33 1/2" x 22 3/16" (43 1/4'' D with door open)

Carton (WxHxD)

25 63/64" x 35 1/64" x 25 63/64"

Weight (Product)

154.3 lbs

Weight (Carton)

163.1 lbs

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Direct Drive Motor

10 Years

Drum

3 Years

UPC CODES

WM1455HVA

048231027984

DLHC1455V

772454073373

