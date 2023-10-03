We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.6 cu.ft. Capacity AI DD™ Front Load Washer
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Series
-
LG
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
2.6
-
Matching Electric Dryer
-
DLHC1455V
-
Colour
-
Graphite Steel
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
No. of Programs
-
14
-
Programs
-
Normal, Heavy Duty, Bulky/Large, Sanitary, Baby Wear, Allergiene, Tub Clean, Delicates, Hand Wash/Wool, Perm. Press, Sports Wear, Speed Wash, Drain + Spin, Downloaded
-
No. of Options
-
9
-
Options
-
Heavy Soil, Extra Rinse, Pre-wash, Delay Wash, Wi-Fi, Add Item, Remote Start, Signal, Control Lock
-
No. of Wash/Rinse Temps
-
5
-
Wash/Rinse Temps
-
Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold
-
No. of Spin Speeds
-
5
-
Spin Speeds
-
Extra High, High, Medium, Low, No Spin
-
Water Levels
-
Load Sensing - automatically adjusts to the size of the load
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
2
-
AI DD™
-
Yes
-
Steam Technology
-
Yes
-
Allergiene™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
Sanitary Cycle
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
3 Tray Dispenser
-
Pre-wash, Main Wash, Fabric Softener
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
Motor Type
-
Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor
-
Max RPM
-
1,400
-
Axis
-
Horizontal
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Plate
-
Painted
-
Door / Rim
-
Glass / Chrome Rim
-
All Available Colours
-
Graphite Steel
-
Ratings
-
UL Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 10 Amps
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
24" x 33 1/2" x 22 3/16" (43 1/4'' D with door open)
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
25 63/64" x 35 1/64" x 25 63/64"
-
Weight (Product)
-
154.3 lbs
-
Weight (Carton)
-
163.1 lbs
-
Parts & Labour
-
1 Year
-
Direct Drive Motor
-
10 Years
-
Drum
-
3 Years
-
WM1455HVA
-
048231027984
-
DLHC1455V
-
772454073373
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)