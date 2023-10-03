We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.2 cu.ft. High Efficiency Top Load Washer with WaveForce™ Technology
All Spec
-
Top Loader
-
Yes
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Front Electronic Control Panel with LED Display
-
Yes
-
Capacity*
-
IEC 5.2 cu.ft.
-
Dry Linen Capacity
-
>10.1kg
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
8 Programs
-
Cotton/Normal, Bulky/Bedding, PureColor™ , Speed Wash, Heavy Duty, BrightWhites™ , Delicates, Tub Clean
-
10 Options
-
Rinse+Spin, Spin Only, ColdWash™ , Soak, Extra Rinse, Fabric Softener, Child Lock, Custom Program, Signal On/Off, Delay Wash (up to 19 hours)
-
5 Wash/Rinse Temperatures
-
Hot, Warm, Eco Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)
-
Spin Speeds
-
Extra High (1100 max.), High, Medium, Low, No Spin
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to the size of load
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
3
-
WaveForce™
-
Yes
-
ColdWash™
-
Yes
-
SmartRinse™ Jet Spray System
-
Yes
-
SenseClean™ System
-
Yes
-
3 Tray Dispenser
-
Main Wash, Fabric Softener, Liquid Bleach
-
TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
SlamProof™ Lid
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Motor Type / Motor Speed / Axis
-
Direct Drive / Variable / Vertical
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Tub
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Cover
-
Plastic
-
Transparent Diamond Glass Lid
-
Yes
-
Available Colours
-
Graphite Steel (V)
-
Ratings / Electrical Requirements / Type
-
UL Listed / 120V, 5 Amps / Electric
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27" x 40 5/32" x 28 13/32" (54 1/3" H with lid open)
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 1/2" x 43 7/10" x 31 1/3"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
134.2 lbs/151.8 lbs
-
WT1201CV
-
772454 060632
-
Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour, 5 years part on Drum, 10 years part on DirectDrive™ Motor
