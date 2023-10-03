About Cookies on This Site

5.8 cu.ft Top Load Washer with TurboWash3D™ Technology

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

5.8 cu.ft Top Load Washer with TurboWash3D™ Technology

WT7300CW

5.8 cu.ft Top Load Washer with TurboWash3D™ Technology

(2)
TurboWash® Technology

ColdWash™

ColdWash™

ColdWash™

6Motion™

6Motion™

Smart ThinQ™

ThinQ®

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Energy Star® Qualified

Energy Star Qualified

10 Year Manufacturer’s Limited Warranty on Inverter Direct Drive™

10 Year Manufacturer’s Limited Warranty on Inverter Direct Drive

Powerful & Fast 3D Wash3
TurboWash3D™

Powerful & Fast 3D Wash

JetSpray generate powerful waves to enhance rinsing. Combined with the new
TurboDrum™, which rotates reverse, TurboWash3D™ washes clothes in every possible direction for total cleaning.
Evolution of Tub and Pulsator Movement1
TurboDrum™

Evolution of Tub and Pulsator Movement

TurboDrum™ which spins the tub and the pulsator in the same or in opposite directions, generates water currents that rotate both clockwise and counterclockwise
Tub & Pulsator Scrub Spin1
TurboDrum™

Tub & Pulsator Scrub Spin

The wash pulsator and tub spin in opposite directions, generating strong water currents to circulate the laundry left and right for a gentle yet potent scrubbing effect.
Fast Forward your Laundry1

Fast Forward your Laundry

Tired of spending hours on end finishing your family's laundry? Now, those days are gone. LG's revolutionary TurboWash® Technology allows you to save up to 20 mins on larger loads, with outstanding cleaning performance! It's like pressing the fast forward button on your laundry.
A Smarter Way to Wash<br>1

A Smarter Way to Wash

6Motion™ Technology uses up to 6 different wash motions to provide a smart cleaning experience that is gentle on clothes and maximizes washing performance.
Count On It1

Count On It

When you buy a washer, you don't want to worry that it won't last. Because the DirectDrive™ Motor uses fewer moving parts and operates more efficiently, LG confidently backs the motor with a 10-year warranty.

*1 year (parts & labour), 3 years for STS drum (part only), 10 years for Direct Drive motor (part only). See manual for details.

The Hottest Thing in Cold1

The Hottest Thing in Cold

Now using the cold cycle on your washer doesn't mean compromising on how clean your clothes are. ColdWash™ technology uses cold water and enhanced washing motions to penetrate deep into fabrics, giving you cold-water savings with warm-water performance.
Call, Connect, Resolve1

Call, Connect, Resolve

Smart Diagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.
Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again.3

Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again.

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the LG ThinQ® app. Select a cycle, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.

Warranty / Certifications

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
5.8 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8" (57 1/4" H with lid open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.8

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

Lid Type

Tempered Glass

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Top Load Washer

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

ColdWash

Yes

TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Soft Closing Door

Yes

TurboDrum

Yes

[TL] TurboWash

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

5.8

BAR CODE

Bar Code

077245407086

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 60 Hz, 5 Amps

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Soak

Yes

Water Plus

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 19/32" x 46 3/8" x 31 3/8"

Weight (lb.)

127.9

Weight include packing (lb.)

162.3

Product Height with Lid Open (inch)

57 1/4"

PROGRAMS

[TL]Bedding

Yes

[TL]Delicates

Yes

[TL]Heavy Duty

Yes

[TL]Normal

Yes

[TL]Quick Wash (Speed Wash)

Yes

[TL]Rinse + Spin

Yes

[TL]Spin Only

Yes

[TL]Tub Clean

Yes

[TL]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

