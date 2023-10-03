About Cookies on This Site

6.3 cu.ft. Smart Top Load Washer with TurboWash3D™ Technology

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

6.3 cu.ft. Smart Top Load Washer with TurboWash3D™ Technology

WT7900HBA

WT7900HBA

WT7900HBA
Powerful yet Gentle Clean in 29 min*

Powerful yet Gentle Clean in 29 min*

Exclusive LG TurboWash3D™ gives a complete yet gentle clean to help get through more in less time.

*Based on independent testing in normal cycle, with an 8 lb. load (March 2019).

The Allergiene™ Cycle

The Allergiene™ Cycle

The Allergiene™ cycle uses the intense power of steam to gently remove over 95% of common household allergens, like dust mites and pet dander from even the most delicate fabrics. Certified by Asthma Canada.
Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.
Fit More in Every Load

Fit More in Every Load

With the largest capacity in its class* (6.3 cu.ft.) there’s room to do more laundry in fewer loads.

*Based on manufacturer's published specs of top load washers with a width of 27 inches or less (April 2019).

Water Plus - Whenever You Choose

Water Plus - Whenever You Choose

The deep clean you already expect from LG top load washers, plus a deep fill option to add extra water to any cycle with the touch of a button.
Cold Wash Without Compromise

Cold Wash Without Compromise

ColdWash™ technology penetrates deep into fabrics, for energy savings, with warm water performance.

Warranty / Certifications

10 Year Warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motor

10 Year Warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motor

ENERGY STAR™ Certified

ENERGY STAR™ Certif

Officially Certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

ENERGY STAR™ Certified

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

WT7900HBA
CAPACITY
6.3 cu. ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

6.3

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"

Steam

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Lid Type

Chrome/Transparent Glass

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Top Load Washer

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Steam

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Soft Closing Door

Yes

TurboDrum

Yes

[TL] TurboWash

Yes

TurboWash 3D

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

6.3

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231015462

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

No

IMEF

2.76

IWF

3.2

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 60 Hz

PROGRAMS

[TL]Bedding

Yes

[TL]Delicates

Yes

[TL]Heavy Duty

Yes

[TL]Normal

Yes

[TL]Quick Wash (Speed Wash)

Yes

[TL]Rinse + Spin

Yes

[TL]Spin Only

Yes

[TL]Tub Clean

Yes

[TL]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

[TL]Allergiene

Yes

[TL]Bright Whites

Yes

[TL]Perm. Press

Yes

[TL]Sanitary

Yes

[TL]Towels

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes (WiFi)

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Steam

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Soak

Yes

Water Plus

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

28.9" x 47.2" x 31"

Weight (lb.)

132.3

Weight include packing (lb.)

140.9

Product Height with Lid Open (inch)

57 1/4"

