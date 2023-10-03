5 Eco-Friendly Money Saving Tips

#3 Purchase Bulk Laundry Detergent

Choose a laundry cleaning product that comes in a bulk option. Buying in bulk is much cheaper than buying multiple, smaller bottles. By buying in bulk, you can reduce the plastic bottles and pods that have to be created.

Invest in bulk and let the ezDispense™ capabilities of the LG AI Front Load Washer use the optimal amount each time. That way, you can ensure you are using the right amount of detergent for the size of your load.

#4 Choose Energy Efficient Appliances

If your machine is several years old, it may be time to choose an energy-efficient replacement. In fact, whenever it’s time to replace something, make sure it’s actually working to save you power in the long run. Newer models often have options for resource-saving design. Many LG appliances are Energy Star® certified, including LG’s French Door Refrigerator and Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer . Choosing Energy Star® appliances typically makes you eligible for a tax rebate.

#5 Install Programmable Thermostats

You can use thermostats that can tell you when you’re using the most energy. They can be programmed to drop down or up a few degrees while you are gone to help save on heating or cooling costs3. With some systems, you can even access the Thermostat remotely through your smartphone, in case you forgot to set a dial or turn something off when you’re away from your house for long periods of time.

Together we can make a difference. Sustainable living doesn't have to be all or nothing—you can take small steps in the right direction. Keep choosing home energy efficiency to help improve the state of the planet, and save more money.