5 Eco-Friendly Money Saving Tips
Sustainability means using resources responsibly so they can be maintained and not depleted. When you choose to use fewer resources in their daily lives, it can make a big difference on how the planet is impacted. One of the best ways to save money is by reducing your waste.
Here are five environmentally friendly money-saving tips that can help save resources and save you money along the way.
#1 Use Low-Flow Shower Heads
You can significantly reduce water use without sacrificing water pressure when you choose a low-flow showerhead1. These sustainable products will help you save money on your water bill each month. Not only that, but you also won’t need to use as much hot water and so it will take less energy to refill the tank.
#2 Buy Rechargeable Batteries
Start using rechargeable batteries for things in your home, such as remote controls and smoke detectors2. This saves you from buying (and eventually discarding) new batteries every time they run out of power. Not only will you have fewer batteries to get rid of, you will also save money over time as you buy fewer replacement batteries.
#3 Purchase Bulk Laundry Detergent
Choose a laundry cleaning product that comes in a bulk option. Buying in bulk is much cheaper than buying multiple, smaller bottles. By buying in bulk, you can reduce the plastic bottles and pods that have to be created.
Invest in bulk and let the ezDispense™ capabilities of the LG AI Front Load Washer use the optimal amount each time. That way, you can ensure you are using the right amount of detergent for the size of your load.
#4 Choose Energy Efficient Appliances
If your machine is several years old, it may be time to choose an energy-efficient replacement. In fact, whenever it’s time to replace something, make sure it’s actually working to save you power in the long run. Newer models often have options for resource-saving design. Many LG appliances are Energy Star® certified, including LG’s French Door Refrigerator and Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer. Choosing Energy Star® appliances typically makes you eligible for a tax rebate.
#5 Install Programmable Thermostats
You can use thermostats that can tell you when you’re using the most energy. They can be programmed to drop down or up a few degrees while you are gone to help save on heating or cooling costs3. With some systems, you can even access the Thermostat remotely through your smartphone, in case you forgot to set a dial or turn something off when you’re away from your house for long periods of time.
Together we can make a difference. Sustainable living doesn't have to be all or nothing—you can take small steps in the right direction. Keep choosing home energy efficiency to help improve the state of the planet, and save more money.