CINEMA 3D | LED-backlit Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

CINEMA 3D | LED-backlit Monitor

D2342P-PN

CINEMA 3D | LED-backlit Monitor

All Spec

PANEL SPECIFICATIONS

Screen size (inches)

23" Class (23.0" measured diagonally)

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

TN

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Screen Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

250

Contrast Ratio

5,000,000:1

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

170°/160°

Display Colors

16.7 M

Panel Surface

Anti-Glare, 3H

INPUTS

D-Sub

1

DVI-D

1

HDMI

1

POWER

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Type/Input

LPB/100~240V

Consumption (On)

38W (Typical)

Consumption (Sleep)

<1W (Max.)

DC Off

<1W (Max.)

FREQUENCY (H/V)

Analog

30-83kHz/56-75Hz

Digital

30-83kHz/56-75Hz

FEATURES

PC

Yes

Video

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Auto Resolution

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

VESA Mountable

Yes

AV OUTPUTS

Headphone

1

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

5º - 15º

STANDARDS

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

TUV-Type

SEMKO

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

EPA/ENERGY STAR®

Yes

Vista Certification

Windows 7

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Set with stand (WxHxD)

21.49" x 16.02" x 7.04"

Set without stand (WxHxD)

21.49" x 13.46" x 2.24"

Packaging (WxHxD)

24.29" x 16.14" x 4.96"

Set with Stand (lbs)

7.49 lbs

Set without Stand (lbs)

6.83 lbs

Packaging (lbs)

11.02 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192188563

