19" Class Widescreen LCD Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

19" Class Widescreen LCD Monitor

W1942TQ-BF

19" Class Widescreen LCD Monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

19

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

TN

Type

LCD

Aspect Ratio

16:10

Screen Resolution

1440 x 900

Brightness (cd/m2)

300

Contrast Ratio

8000:1

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

170°/170°

Color Depth (Num of Colors)

16.2 M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2835 x 0.2835

Surface Treatment

AG(3H)

PC INPUT / OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

SET COLOR

Front Color

Black

B/Cover Color

Black

Stand Color

Black Pattern

Base

Black Matte

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

SIZE & WEIGHT

Set without Stand (Kg)

3.9

Set with Stand (Kg)

4.1

SPECIAL FEATURES

F Engine

Yes

sRGB

Yes

Pb Free

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto

Yes

Energy Saving

Yes

STANDARD

TCO03

Yes

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

TUV-Type

SEMKO

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

VESA Mounting

Yes

Vista(Premium/Basic)

Premium

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Option

