27" UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz Refresh Rate

27GR75Q-B

27GR75Q-B

27” UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz Refresh Rate

front view

Born to Game.

Born to Game

Speed

165Hz Refresh Rate

IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time

Display

27” QHD (2560 x 1440)

HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

165Hz Refresh Rate

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

  • 60Hz
  • 165Hz

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming.
IPS 1ms (GtG)

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

27GR75Q is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Feel Actual Combat with True Colors.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

This monitor supports wide color spectrum, 99% of the sRGB color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with HDR10, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colors the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and pivot to help you play games more comfortably.

Gamer-centric Design.

Borderless design monitor.

Borderless Design

3-side Borderless
Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

-5~15°
Height adjustable monitor.

Height

110mm
Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Clockwise
Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

27"

Display Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2331 x 0.2331 mm

Response Time (GTG)

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate

165Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Brightness

(Min.) 240 cd/m² (Typ.) 300 cd/m²

Contrast Ratio

(Typ.) 1000:1 (Min.) 700:1

Viewing Angle

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x 2

DisplayPort

Yes x 1

Headphone Out

3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

Less than 0.3W

DC Off (Max)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

48W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

45W

SPECIAL FEATURES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Adaptive Sync

AMD FreeSync Premium

Black Stabilizer®

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync®

Yes

Crosshair®

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Factory Calibrated

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR 10

HDR Effect

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

FPS Counter

Yes

Motion Blur Reduction Technology

Yes

User Define Key

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

No Built-in Speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

With Stand (WxHxD)

24.2" x 22.4" x 11.5" (Up) 24.2" x 18.1" x 11.5"(Down)

Without Stand (WxHxD)

24.2" x 14.6" x 2.0"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

27.2" x 20.2" x 7.3"

With Stand Weight

13.6 lbs

Without Stand Weight

8.9 lbs

Shipping Weight

18.8 lbs

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Wall mount size (mm)

100 x 100 mm

Display Port Cable

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

195174053911

Country of Origin

China

front view

27GR75Q-B

27” UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz Refresh Rate