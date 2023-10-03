We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz Refresh Rate
Speed
165Hz Refresh Rate
IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time
Display
27” QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay
A fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Gamer-centric Design
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
27"
-
Display Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
-
165Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Brightness
-
(Min.) 240 cd/m² (Typ.) 300 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
-
(Typ.) 1000:1 (Min.) 700:1
-
Viewing Angle
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
HDMI
-
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
48W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
45W
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Adaptive Sync
-
AMD FreeSync Premium
-
Black Stabilizer®
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
-
Yes
-
Crosshair®
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR 10
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
-
Yes
-
FPS Counter
-
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Technology
-
Yes
-
User Define Key
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
No Built-in Speaker
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
24.2" x 22.4" x 11.5" (Up) 24.2" x 18.1" x 11.5"(Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
24.2" x 14.6" x 2.0"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
27.2" x 20.2" x 7.3"
-
With Stand Weight
-
13.6 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
-
8.9 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
18.8 lbs
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port Cable
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labor
-
UPC
-
195174053911
-
Country of Origin
-
China
