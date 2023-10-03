About Cookies on This Site

32'' UHD 4K HDR 10 Monitor with USB Type-C™ with 65W PD

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

front view
LG UHD Monitor 4K

Details Mastered

Enjoy clear visuals and the accurate vibrancy of colour with LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor. With this monitor, users can fully enjoy new 4K console games and high-resolution streaming services.

This monitor offer clear visuals and the accurate vibrancy of colour.

Display

31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Image Quality

HDR10
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

Connectivity

USB Type-C™
HDMI 2.1 & USB 3.0

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Represents details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range contents.
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Amplify Gaming Performance

32UQ750 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, and stereo sound (with Waves MaxxAudio®), but also by helping you win battles with AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1

Immersive Experience Compatible with Console Gaming

Thanks to the high refresh rate of 144Hz from HDMI 2.1, the 32UQ750 enables an immersive gaming experience for console gamers through smooth and synchronized graphics images. It means gamers can fully enjoy 4K UHD hi-resolution and 144Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

Immersive gaming experience for console gamers through smooth and synchronized graphics images.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*It supports up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) with a 4K resolution console game.
*To work properly, HDMI 2.1 cable or DisplayPort (included in the package) and a graphic card (sold separately) that supports HDMI 2.1 is required.

AMD FreeSync premium offering Fluid and Rapid Motion.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduces input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. Also, it helps to reduce cord clutter through one USB Type-C™ cable without other cables or chargers.

Display

Data

Power Delivery

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide colour range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with HDR technology in support of DCI-P3 colour space.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.

*The OTT streaming device and remote control is NOT included in the package (sold separately).

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt

-5~20˚

Pivot

90˚, Clockwise

Height

110mm

The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Response Time

4ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2022

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1800:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

2500:1

Panel Type

VA

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.18159 x 0.18159

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

4ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

VRR

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES (ver 2.1)

Display Port

YES

USB-C

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

180W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

85W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

821 x 226 x 507

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 x 420 x 45.7

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 x 597.6 x 239.3(↑) 714.3 x 487.6 x 239.3(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

12.4

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.8

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.7

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840x2160@60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

65W

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

Maxx Audio

YES

What people are saying

