32'' UHD 4K HDR 10 Monitor with USB Type-C™ with 65W PD
Details Mastered
This monitor offer clear visuals and the accurate vibrancy of colour.
Display
31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Image Quality
HDR10
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
HDMI 2.1 & USB 3.0
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Amplify Gaming Performance
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immersive Experience Compatible with Console Gaming
Immersive gaming experience for console gamers through smooth and synchronized graphics images.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*It supports up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) with a 4K resolution console game.
*To work properly, HDMI 2.1 cable or DisplayPort (included in the package) and a graphic card (sold separately) that supports HDMI 2.1 is required.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. Also, it helps to reduce cord clutter through one USB Type-C™ cable without other cables or chargers.
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Vividly and Realistically
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.
*The OTT streaming device and remote control is NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Ergonomic Design
Easy and Comfortable
The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.
The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Response Time
-
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Year
-
2022
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
1800:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
2500:1
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
VRR
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
180W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
85W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
821 x 226 x 507
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 x 420 x 45.7
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 x 597.6 x 239.3(↑) 714.3 x 487.6 x 239.3(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
12.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
8.7
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
65W
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
