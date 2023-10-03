We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The secret to True Colours.
The secret behind True Colours lies in our NanoCell technology. Nanoparticles remove dull colours from RGB wavelengths, ensuring that only true, accurate colours are displayed on-screen.
100% Colour Consistency
True Colours with flawess consistency.
LG NanoCell TV displays True Colours with high consistency from wide viewing angles thanks to Nano technology. Colour consistency is a representation of display consistency in terms of colour and lightness. Certified by Intertek, LG NanoCell TV delivers a high Colour Consistency recorded as 100% by CIE DE2000 across 18 colour patterns with a viewing angle of ±30°. In other words, this means that LG NanoCell TV displays colours richly and accurately even when viewed from wide angles.
Two LG NanoCell TV ‘s side by side showing an image of hands holding multicoloured dye particles from a front on and an off-center viewing angle. The picture remains consistently vivid and accurate from both angles.
*Certified by Interteck that 100% Colour Consistency measured to CIE DE2000 with 18 colour Macbeth patterns with viewing angle ±30°.
*100% Colour Consistency is not supported on the NANO85 50-inch model. It is supported on all other sizes of the NANO85 model, and all sizes of the NANO90, NANO95, and NANO99 models. All models supporting 100% Colour Consistency have been certified by InterTeck.
Deep Black with Full Array Dimming
True Colours enhanced with deep black.
LG NanoCell TV completes the picture with deep blacks that expertly complement True Colours. Full Array Local Dimming technology features multiple dimming zones located directly behind the TV screen. These zones can be independently controlled to enhance black levels for greater detail and added depth in dark scenes. More precise backlight control also helps to prevent backlight bleeding and halo effect for greater contrast and a more detailed picture whatever you watch.
"A rear-view of a woman and young child watching a firework display. The image is split down the middle: the left side shows the background grey and colours faded as seen on conventional LCD TVs, the right side shows blacks deeper and colours more vivid as seen on LG NanoCell TV. An image split down the middle showing different TV dimming technology. The left side shows Edge dimming, the right Full Array Dimming. More detail and sharp definition is shown on the right."
*Full Array Dimming is supported on all sizes of the NANO99, NANO95, and NANO 90 models. It is only available on the 86-inch NANO85 model.
*Compared to conventional LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Think You’Ve Found Your Perfect TV?
A panorama of True Colours.
Everything that makes LG NanoCell TV superb is elevated with an Ultra Large Screen. This massive, high-resolution display makes all your favourite content even more immersive.
An image of a flatscreen TV mounted on a grey wall next to a floor to ceiling window showing a cityscape. A lamp stands to the left of the TV and the screen shows a hiker on a snow-covered rock against a blue sky with clouds.