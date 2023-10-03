About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
PURE COLOURS WHERE TO BUY
PURE COLOURS

A screen filled with particles of vibrant colours splashing up in front of a white background.

The secret to True Colours.

The secret behind True Colours lies in our NanoCell technology. Nanoparticles remove dull colours from RGB wavelengths, ensuring that only true, accurate colours are displayed on-screen.

100% Colour Consistency

True Colours with flawess consistency.

LG NanoCell TV displays True Colours with high consistency from wide viewing angles thanks to Nano technology. Colour consistency is a representation of display consistency in terms of colour and lightness. Certified by Intertek, LG NanoCell TV delivers a high Colour Consistency recorded as 100% by CIE DE2000 across 18 colour patterns with a viewing angle of ±30°. In other words, this means that LG NanoCell TV displays colours richly and accurately even when viewed from wide angles.

Two LG NanoCell TV ‘s side by side showing an image of hands holding multicoloured dye particles from a front on and an off-center viewing angle. The picture remains consistently vivid and accurate from both angles.

*Certified by Interteck that 100% Colour Consistency measured to CIE DE2000 with 18 colour Macbeth patterns with viewing angle ±30°.
*100% Colour Consistency is not supported on the NANO85 50-inch model. It is supported on all other sizes of the NANO85 model, and all sizes of the NANO90, NANO95, and NANO99 models. All models supporting 100% Colour Consistency have been certified by InterTeck.

Deep Black with Full Array Dimming

True Colours enhanced with deep black.

LG NanoCell TV completes the picture with deep blacks that expertly complement True Colours. Full Array Local Dimming technology features multiple dimming zones located directly behind the TV screen. These zones can be independently controlled to enhance black levels for greater detail and added depth in dark scenes. More precise backlight control also helps to prevent backlight bleeding and halo effect for greater contrast and a more detailed picture whatever you watch.

&quot;A rear-view of a woman and young child watching a firework display. The image is split down the middle: the left side shows the background grey and colours faded as seen on conventional LCD TVs, the right side shows blacks deeper and colours more vivid as seen on LG NanoCell TV. An image split down the middle showing different TV dimming technology. The left side shows Edge dimming, the right Full Array Dimming. More detail and sharp definition is shown on the right.&quot;

*Full Array Dimming is supported on all sizes of the NANO99, NANO95, and NANO 90 models. It is only available on the 86-inch NANO85 model.
*Compared to conventional LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Think You’Ve Found Your Perfect TV?

Where to Buy

A panorama of True Colours.

Everything that makes LG NanoCell TV superb is elevated with an Ultra Large Screen. This massive, high-resolution display makes all your favourite content even more immersive.

An image of a flatscreen TV mounted on a grey wall next to a floor to ceiling window showing a cityscape. A lamp stands to the left of the TV and the screen shows a hiker on a snow-covered rock against a blue sky with clouds.

CHOOSE YOUR NANOCELL

The buttons that is move to where to buy and NANOCELL line-up are placed.

QNED MiniLED TV stood on a wooden cabinet against a light wall in a light modern interior. The screen shows a close-up image of multi-colored petals billowing.

Discover all-new Quantum Dot NanoCell Technology

Discover all-new Quantum Dot NanoCell Technology Discover Now