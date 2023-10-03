The same content can look different depending on which display technology a TV has. LG OLED TVs have self-lit pixels that turn on and off to achieve perfect black and infinite contrast. LED and Mini LED TVs use backlights that are not self-emissive. This means they can't create perfect black and can also suffer from the halo effect. Self-lit pixels don't have this problem — there's no light bleed and no halo, so you get perfect black and better image quality.