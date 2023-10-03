About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote

PF510Q

LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote

Front view

LG CineBeam.

Move to Movie

Simply transform your space into a cinematic experience with LG’s new smart projector.

Compact Design

  • One-hand Grip size
  • Simple IR Remote

Smart Usage

  • webOS & Wireless Connection
  • Bluetooth Audio Dual Out

Display

  • Flexible Screen Size
  • Auto Vertical Keystone
The projector is designed for One-hand Grip.
Compact Size

Design for One-hand Grip

Lightweight and compact size that grabs in one hand, you can take it and create your theater anywhere.
Simple IR Remote

Control it Intuitively and Conveniently

The new simple IR remote control with a simplified UI and 18 buttons allows you to control the projector quickly and easily.

*The remote control is included in the package.

Disney , YouTube, Apple TV, and more are available and easy to access on webOS 22.
webOS 22

Access Your Favourite Content

Disney , YouTube, Apple TV, and more are available and easy to access on webOS 22.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Smart Wireless Connection

Apple Home and AirPlay.
Apple Home and AirPlay

Let's Share Your Content at Home

With LG smart projector, simply share your entertainment from supported Apple devices - iPhone, iPad, and Mac - using AirPlay to the high-definition large screen.

How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly

Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam

1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS22, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

Expand Content to the Large Screen.
Screen Share

Expand it to the Large Screen

You simply share videos, photos, and music from your Android devices and laptop to up to a 120-inch large screen.

*Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.

Extended Bluetooth Pairing.
Bluetooth Audio Dual Out

Extended Bluetooth Pairing

By supporting Bluetooth pairing added Bluetooth Audio Dual Out, LG PF510Q can be connected to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. So, you can share the sound with your family or friend even in noise-sensitive environments.

*Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.

Up to 120-inch of Full HD Resolution

Flexible Screen Size for Cinematic Immersion

With FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution and compact size to fit anywhere, you can create your own immersive theater at home or at outdoors on a flexible screen from 30-inch up to 120-inch.

Watching a movie in a narrow room.
Enjoy your own content even in a narrow room
Watching a movie with children.
Decorate your child's first small theater
Outdoor movies on the large screen in the backyard or rooftop.
Outdoor movies on the large screen for gathering with buddies in the backyard or rooftop

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The connection of the power cord is required for operation.

Auto Vertical Keystone

It automatically corrects the trapezoidal screen, which occurs when the projector and the screen are not horizontal, to the straight rectangle screen.
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

3700

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

26dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

28dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%↑

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

90"~120"

Standard (lens to wall)

Set to wall: 100"@10cm, Standard: 100"@42cm

Throw Ratio

0.19

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

1.2

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

20,000 Hrs

Type

3Ch Laser

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice lll)

Output

40W (2.2ch)

Dolby Atmos compatible

YES (Pass through)

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

680 x 347 x 128

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

13.1

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

3

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

IP control

YES (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES (4 Leg)

Local Key

YES

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

YES

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Warranty Card

YES

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

YES

Remote Control - Motion

YES (Magic Lighting Remote)

FEATURES

Black Level Control

YES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

YES

Color Management System (Expert control)

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

YES

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

YES (On / Off)

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

YES (eARC)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

YES

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

YES

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

YES

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

Non Smart

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Premium CP

YES

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

Self Diagnosis

YES

Setting Guide

YES (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

YES

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

YES (4K)

Upscaler

YES (4K)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

White balance setting (Expert control)

YES

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

YES

Background Image

YES

HDCP

HDCP 2.2

HDR

HDR10, HLG

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

HDR Tone Mapping

YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

Real Cinema

YES (up to 4096x2160)

Smooth Gradation

YES

TruMotion

YES (up to 4096x2160)

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)

Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode

YES (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User)

Dynamic Black

YES

FILMMAKER mode

YES

HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

YES

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

350W

Power Supply

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view

PF510Q

LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote