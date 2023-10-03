We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote
Compact Design
- One-hand Grip size
- Simple IR Remote
Smart Usage
- webOS & Wireless Connection
- Bluetooth Audio Dual Out
Display
- Flexible Screen Size
- Auto Vertical Keystone
*The remote control is included in the package.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Smart Wireless Connection
How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly
Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam
1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS22, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
*Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.
*Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.
Up to 120-inch of Full HD Resolution
Flexible Screen Size for Cinematic Immersion
With FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution and compact size to fit anywhere, you can create your own immersive theater at home or at outdoors on a flexible screen from 30-inch up to 120-inch.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The connection of the power cord is required for operation.
All Spec
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
3700
-
Contrast Ratio
-
2,000,000:1
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
28dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
30dB(A)
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%↑
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Screen Size
-
90"~120"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
Set to wall: 100"@10cm, Standard: 100"@42cm
-
Throw Ratio
-
0.19
-
Projection Offset
-
1.2
-
Life Hours
-
20,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
3Ch Laser
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Clear Voice
-
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
-
40W (2.2ch)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
-
YES (Pass through)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
680 x 347 x 128
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
13.1
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
Audio out
-
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
3
-
RJ45
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
IP control
-
YES (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Leg-Stand
-
YES (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
-
YES
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
YES
-
Remote Control - Motion
-
YES (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Black Level Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
YES (On / Off)
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
YES (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
YES
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
YES
-
Noise Reduction
-
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
Non Smart
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Premium CP
-
YES
-
Processor
-
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Self Diagnosis
-
YES
-
Setting Guide
-
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
YES (4K)
-
Upscaler
-
YES (4K)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
YES
-
Background Image
-
YES
-
HDCP
-
HDCP 2.2
-
HDR
-
HDR10, HLG
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
HDR Tone Mapping
-
YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Real Cinema
-
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Smooth Gradation
-
YES
-
TruMotion
-
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
-
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
-
YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode
-
YES (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User)
-
Dynamic Black
-
YES
-
FILMMAKER mode
-
YES
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
-
YES
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
350W
-
Power Supply
-
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
Buy Directly
PF510Q
LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote