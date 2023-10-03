About Cookies on This Site

QNED GAMING

Close up shot of a sci-fi game character wearing a helmet with circular features.

QNED Gaming.
Packed with perks.

Level-up your game station and get an edge on the competition with LG QNED Mini LED.

Taking LG LCD TVs further than ever before.

LG QNED Mini LED combines Mini LEDs with Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies in an innovative, industry-leading display. This game-changing fusion of technologies delivers an incredibly high-quality picture with deeper blacks and more vibrant colours.* It's a more immersive experience all-round.

*Compared to previous LG LCD TVs.

Extreme size for maximum immersion.

Experience an unreal level of realism when you game with LG QNED Mini LED. The Ultra Large Screen delivers extreme immersion that allows you to truly get into your game.

Rear view of a man holding a gaming controller in front of a wall-mounted large-screen TV. The screen shows the cockpit of an airplane flying over water while involved in an aerial battle.

Game Optimizer

All your game settings in one place.

Game Optimizer provides optimized settings for various game genres including, FPS, RPG, and RTS. You can access everything in one place for greater control over picture and sound settings. And you can also toggle VRR and AMD FreeSync™ technologies. This added control ensures all your games will be clear and smooth with less lag, stutter, and tearing.

Game Dashboard

Quickly access settings during gameplay.

The new Game Dashboard is a simplified menu that allows you to quickly check or make adjustments to some Game Optimizer settings on the fly — all during gameplay. While the dashboard is open, you can go back to the optimizer to access more settings or change the color of the gaming style head up display.

*AMD FreeSync™ Premium is featured only on QNED90 model.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

VRR, ALLM, eARC, HDMI 2.1

Stay up to speed with every game.

Enjoy smoother, swifter gameplay with LG QNED Mini LED. VRR, ALLM, and eARC meet the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications to allow fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics.

The mark of 4K Gaming up to 120fps<br> The mark of Variable Refresh Rate<br> The mark of Auto Low Latency Mode<br> The mark of Enhanced Audio Return Channel

A pink lit street with a futuristic robotic contraption and a gaming console on top of the image. Below two close ups of the robotic contraption, the left blurred showing VRR off and the right sharp showing the image with VRR.

*Release time of firmware updates for Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz for gaming varies by model.
*4K 120Hz is only supported on QNED99, QNED95, QNED90 QNED Mini LED models.
*VRR are only supported on QNED90 model..

Cloud Gaming

Your favourite platforms at their finest.

LG QNED Mini LED delivers the latest game experiences with just a compatible controller and no additional hardware. Google Stadia is a real-time cloud gaming service that lets you play an exciting array of games on your LG TV. Select 2021 LG TVs are also the first to support NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW app which allows you to instantly play many of the latest hit PC games and over 35 free-to-play games at 1080p and 60 frames per second. GeForce NOW lets you play titles you already own, or purchase new games from popular digital stores like Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, and Origin.

Compatible models

HGiG

Upgrade your experience with HDR.

As an HGiG member, LG works with some of the biggest names in gaming, from developers to corporations, to ensure a top HDR experience with LG QNED Mini LED. This means you can enjoy the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.

An animated image, a little house and a tree on a small ground which is in the middle of a pond surrounded by tall and bare trees, with the text of 'With HGIG' on the upper right is brighter and better picture quality compared to that without HGiG.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

