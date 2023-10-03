We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
33" French Door Refrigerator with Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System, 24 cu.ft.
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
No
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
33"
-
Yes
-
Standard Depth
-
Yes
-
Counter Depth
-
No
-
24
-
Yes
-
InstaView Door-in-Door®
-
No
-
Door-in-Door®
-
No
-
Dispenser
-
Ice & Water
-
ThinQ®
-
No
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
No
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator
-
16.2 cu.ft.
-
Freezer
-
8.0 cu.ft.
-
Total
-
24.2 cu.ft.
-
Freezer Door Type
-
SmartPull™ Handle
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
688
-
ENERGY STAR
-
Yes
-
Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Water Filtration System
-
LT700P
-
Multi-Air Flow Cooling
-
Yes
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Digital Temperature Sensors
-
7
-
LoDecibel™ Operation
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm On/Off Button
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
yes
-
Inverter Linear Compressor™
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split (3 Fixed, 1 Slide-in)
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Glide N’ Serve™ Pantry Drawer
-
Yes
-
Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling : LED
-
No. of Shelves / Bin
-
6 (2 Adjustable Gallon Size)
-
Door Bin Material
-
2 Piece (Clear) w White Deco
-
Dairy Corner
-
Yes
-
Drawers
-
Upper & Lower Plastic Drawer
-
Divider
-
Yes
-
Ice Bin
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
LED Lighting
-
Foam Door Insulation
-
Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Coated Metal, Stainless Steel
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts
-
Available Colours
-
Black Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel, White
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handle
-
Depth with Handles
-
35 3/8"
-
Depth without Handles
-
32 7/8"
-
Depth without Door
-
29"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
46 1/8"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 5/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
69 7/8"
-
Width
-
32 3/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)
-
41 1/8"
-
Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)
-
36 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
4 1/2"
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
1 3/4"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"
-
Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton
-
312 lbs. / 341 lbs.
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
35" x 73" x 38"
-
Stainless
-
048231 786522
-
White
-
048231 786539
-
Parts and Labour
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System
-
7 Years
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
10 Years
