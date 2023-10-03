About Cookies on This Site

33" French Door Refrigerator with Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System, 24 cu.ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

33" French Door Refrigerator with Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System, 24 cu.ft.

LFXS24623W

33" French Door Refrigerator with Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System, 24 cu.ft.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
24.2 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
32 3/4" x 68 5/8" x 32 7/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

33"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

Yes

Counter Depth

No

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

24

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

No

Door-in-Door®

No

Dispenser

Ice & Water

ThinQ®

No

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

16.2 cu.ft.

Freezer

8.0 cu.ft.

Total

24.2 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

SmartPull™ Handle

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

688

ENERGY STAR

Yes

Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Filtration System

LT700P

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Digital Temperature Sensors

7

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Door Alarm On/Off Button

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

yes

Inverter Linear Compressor™

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split (3 Fixed, 1 Slide-in)

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Glide N’ Serve™ Pantry Drawer

Yes

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling : LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves / Bin

6 (2 Adjustable Gallon Size)

Door Bin Material

2 Piece (Clear) w White Deco

Dairy Corner

Yes

FREEZER

Drawers

Upper & Lower Plastic Drawer

Divider

Yes

Ice Bin

Yes

Freezer Light

LED Lighting

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Coated Metal, Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Black Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel, White

Handles

Matching Commercial Handle

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth with Handles

35 3/8"

Depth without Handles

32 7/8"

Depth without Door

29"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

46 1/8"

Height to Top of Case

68 5/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 7/8"

Width

32 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)

41 1/8"

Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)

36 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/2"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

1 3/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

312 lbs. / 341 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

35" x 73" x 38"

UPC CODES

Stainless

048231 786522

White

048231 786539

WARRANTY

Parts and Labour

1 Year

Sealed System

7 Years

Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Years

