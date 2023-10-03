About Cookies on This Site

36 INCH, 30 CU. FT. French door refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

36 INCH, 30 CU. FT. French door refrigerator

LFXS30726S

36 INCH, 30 CU. FT. French door refrigerator

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

19.7 cu.ft.

Freezer

10.1 cu.ft.

Total

29.8 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

SmartPull™ Handle

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

562

Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Tall Dispenser

Yes

Ice & Water Dispenser

Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

Dispenser Light

Yes

Water Filtration System

LT700P

Cooling

Multi-Air Flow

Digital Temperature Controls

Electronic / Digital

Control & Display

Smooth Touch Control / White LED

Digital Temperature Sensors

9

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Door Alarm On/Off Button

Yes

IcePlus

Yes

Linear Compressor™

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Ice Maker

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Shelf Style

3-Fixed, 1-Folding

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Glide N’ Serve™ Pantry Drawer

Yes

Glide N' Access™

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling : LED (18ea) Side L/R : LED (12ea, 6ea*2)

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bins

R : 3ea (2 adj. Gallon) L : 3ea (Small)

Door Bin Material

3 Piece (Clear + Opaque + Spray Deco)

Dairy Bin

Yes

SpacePlus™ Ice System

Slim Indoor Ice Maker

FREEZER

Upper Drawer

Plastic Drawer, 2-Piece

Middle Drawer

Plastic Drawer, 1-Piece

Lower Drawer

Durabase Plastic Drawer

Divider

Yes (Only Lower)

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Case Back Plate

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Stainless Steel, White, Black

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

36 1/4"

Depth w/o Handles

33 3/4"

Depth w/o Door

29 1/2"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

48 1/8"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. with handle)

44 1/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. without handle)

40"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

2 1/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (lbs): Unit / Carton

331 lbs./ 364 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 39"

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor™

UPC CODES

LFXS30726S

048231786393

