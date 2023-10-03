We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
36 Inch, 27 cu.ft. Ultra-Capacity 4 Door French Door Refrigerator
All Spec
-
Refrigerator
-
16.4 cu.ft.
-
Freezer
-
8 cu.ft.
-
Total
-
26.8 cu.ft.
-
Freezer Door Type
-
Standard
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
714
-
Tall Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Tall Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Dispenser Light
-
Yes
-
Water Filtration System
-
LT700P
-
Cooling
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
Electronic / Digital
-
Control & Display
-
Membrane/White LED
-
Digital Temperature Sensors
-
7
-
LoDecibel™ Operation
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm On/Off Button
-
Yes
-
IcePlus
-
Yes
-
Linear Compressor™
-
Yes
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split
-
Shelf Style
-
3-Fixed, 1-Folding
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Glide N Serve Pantry Drawer
-
Yes (Temp Control)
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
No. of Door Bins
-
6ea (2 adj. Gallon)
-
Door Bin Material
-
3 Piece (Clear + Opaque + Decor)
-
SpacePlus™ Ice System
-
Slim Indoor Ice Maker
-
Upper Drawer
-
Plastic Drawer
-
Middle Drawer
-
Plastic Drawer
-
Divider
-
Yes (Only Lower)
-
Freezer Light
-
LED Lighting
-
Foam Door Insulation
-
Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)
-
Door Style
-
Contour
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Case Back Plate
-
Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless Steel
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handle
-
Depth w/ Handles
-
35 3/8"
-
Depth w/o Handles
-
32 7/8"
-
Depth w/o Door
-
29"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
47 5/8"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 3/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
69 3/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. with handle)
-
44 1/4"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. without handle)
-
39 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
4 1/2"
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
1 1/3"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Side 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"
-
Weight (lbs): Unit / Carton
-
357 lbs / 382 lbs
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 39"
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor™
-
LMXS27626S
-
048231786690
