22 cu.ft. InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Side-By-Side Counter-Depth Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

22 cu.ft. InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Side-By-Side Counter-Depth Refrigerator

LSXC22396S

22 cu.ft. InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Side-By-Side Counter-Depth Refrigerator

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LSXC22396S
CAPACITY
21.7 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 7/8" x 69 11/32" x 29 3/8"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

36"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

No

Counter Depth

Yes

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

22

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

Yes

Dispenser

Ice & Water

ThinQ®

Wi-Fi

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

SUMMARY

Door Type

Side-by-Side

Refrigerator Type

InstaView™ Door-in-Door®

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

14.34 cu. ft.

Freezer

7.40 cu. ft.

Total

21.7 cu. ft.

FEATURES

Door-in-Door® with ColdSaver™ Panel

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes (638 kWh/Year)

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Type

Vertical

Ice System

SpacePlus®

Daily Ice Production

3.5 lbs / 4.1 lbs (IcePlus™)

Ice Storage Capacity

4.5 lbs

Water Filtration System

LT1000P

Temperature Sensors

5

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Display Type

Membrane / White LED

Temperature Controls

Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Total

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves/Bin

6 Total (no door bin in Door-in-Door)

Door Bin Construction

Clear

Dairy Corner

Yes

FREEZER

No. of Shelves

3

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

Freezer Light

Premium LED

FREEZER DOOR

No. of Shelves/Bins

3

Door Bin Contruction

Clear

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Coated Metal, Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Available Colors

Stainless Steel (S)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

31 13/16"

Depth without Handles

29 3/8"

Depth without Door

24 10/16"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

46 5/8”

Height to Top of Case

69 11/32"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 5/16"

Width

35 7/8"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

44 5/16"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

39 5/8"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

1 3/8"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

5/16"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

283.8 lbs / 307.8lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 72 5/9" x 33"

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor

UPC

048231788786

