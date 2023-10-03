We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24'' Customizable Column Freezer, Counter Depth, 11.4 cu. ft.
Built for performance, Designed by you
*Products in the video are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Images above are illustration purposes only.
*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.
Additional Colours of Door Panels Available
Call 1-888-542-2623 to order from LG Parts & Services
Beige Glass
Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.
Pink Glass
Mint Glass
Beige Glass
Pink Glass
Mint Glass
Green Stainless Steel
Stainless Steel
Matte Black Stainless Steel
Green Stainless Steel
Stainless Steel
Matte Black Stainless Steel
Design a Kitchen Space full of personality
Make Built-in Design Easy
the product is perfectly inserted into the kitchen wall and shows built-in look.
A Blast of Cold Air in an Instant
Hit Express Freeze for a powerful blast of icy cold air
ice cream and Ice cube can be kept from melting in the product.
*compared with LG’s previous column models.
*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
11.4
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
23 1/2 x 73 1/4 x 23 5/8
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
238
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Beige Glass
All Spec
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Product Type
-
Column Freezer
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
No/Yes
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Handle Type
-
SmartPull™
-
Finish (Door)
-
Beige Glass
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft)
-
11.4
-
Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)
-
11.4
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
163
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
-
181
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
-
73.25
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
73.25
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
23.625
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
26.25
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
27.875
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
-
48.1875
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
24.8125
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
23 1/2 x 73 1/4 x 23 5/8
-
Installation Clearance
-
Back 2", Front 24 5/8"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
238
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
195174036204
-
Door Type
-
Flat
-
Freezer Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
4
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Zero Clearance
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
Twist Moving Ice Tray
Buy Directly
LROFC1114G
24'' Customizable Column Freezer, Counter Depth, 11.4 cu. ft.