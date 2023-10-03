About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24'' Customizable Column Freezer, Counter Depth, 11.4 cu. ft.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

24'' Customizable Column Freezer, Counter Depth, 11.4 cu. ft.

LROFC1114G

24'' Customizable Column Freezer, Counter Depth, 11.4 cu. ft.

front view
Define your Space and Style

Built for performance, Designed by you

Customize your space with a choice of colour finishes that complement any space.

*Products in the video are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Images above are illustration purposes only.
*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.

Additional Colours of Door Panels Available

Call 1-888-542-2623 to order from LG Parts & Services

Beige Glass

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

Pink Glass

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

Mint Glass

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Freezer Glass Beige.
image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Freezer Glass Pink.
image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Freezer Glass Mint.
FIND OUT MORE
FIND OUT MORE
FIND OUT MORE
image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Freezer Glass Beige.
image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Freezer Glass Pink.
image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Freezer Glass Mint.
image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Freezer Glass Beige.

Beige Glass

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

FIND OUT MORE
image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Freezer Glass Pink.

Pink Glass

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

FIND OUT MORE
image is divided by 2 parts. 1/3 right part shows detailed view of the product focused on colour and material. 2/3 left part shows the product is placed at the suitable space. the product is Freezer Glass Mint.

Mint Glass

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

FIND OUT MORE

Green Stainless Steel

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

Stainless Steel

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

Matte Black Stainless Steel

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

Green Stainless Steel
Stainless Steel
Matte Black Stainless Steel
FIND OUT MORE
FIND OUT MORE
FIND OUT MORE
Green Stainless Steel
Stainless Steel
Matte Black Stainless Steel
Green Stainless Steel

Green Stainless Steel

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

FIND OUT MORE
Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

FIND OUT MORE
Matte Black Stainless Steel

Matte Black Stainless Steel

Set the mood and the style of your kitchen by selecting the colour finish on your new LG refrigerator. Feel a sense of calm and tranquility with your choice of forest-inspired colours.

FIND OUT MORE
Customizable Fridge and Freezer Combinations

Design a Kitchen Space full of personality

Add additional Refrigerator or Freezer column combinatations to suit your space and lifestyle.

*Products in the video are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Images above are illustration purposes only.
*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.

Fit Design

Make Built-in Design Easy

With its flat door and snug cabinet fit, this design delivers a custom, built-in look.

the product is perfectly inserted into the kitchen wall and shows built-in look.

*Images above are illustration purposes only.
*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.

Express Freeze

A Blast of Cold Air in an Instant

Don't let your new pint of ice cream melt.
Hit Express Freeze for a powerful blast of icy cold air

ice cream and Ice cube can be kept from melting in the product.

multi cool air flow inside the product
Multi Air Flow

Freshness All Around

Cool air flows in every direction to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest.
large interior capacity with fully stored
Larger Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy the freedom of space with this all-new refrigerator, which provides ample space for all your groceries.

*compared with LG’s previous column models.

image shows detachable ice maker.
Twist Ice Maker

Ice When You Need It. Extra Space When You Need It.

Ice can easily be dispensed into the tray just by twisting the handle with your fingers.
The ice maker can also be easily detached if you need the extra room to squeeze in more in the freezer
Logo of Smart Inverter Compressor with 10 year warranty and Smart Inverter
Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energy Efficient & Durable with a 10-Year Warranty

LG’s Smart Inverter Compressor™ controls the speed of the piston to save energy for you and the planet. Plus it is also backed by a 10-year warranty, for 10 years of peace of mind.

*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LROFC1114G
CAPACITY
11.4 cu. ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
23 1/2" x 73 1/4" x 23 5/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

11.4

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

23 1/2 x 73 1/4 x 23 5/8

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

238

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR®

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Beige Glass

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

Column Freezer

Standard/Counter Depth

No/Yes

ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR®

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

SmartPull™

Finish (Door)

Beige Glass

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

11.4

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

11.4

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

163

Gross Weight (lb.)

181

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

73.25

Height to Top of Case (inch)

73.25

Depth without door (inch)

23.625

Depth without handle (inch)

26.25

Depth with handle (inch)

27.875

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

48.1875

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

24.8125

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

23 1/2 x 73 1/4 x 23 5/8

Installation Clearance

Back 2", Front 24 5/8"

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

238

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174036204

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Flat

Freezer Light

Ceiling LED

Drawer_Freezer

4

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

FEATURES

Sabbath Mode

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Zero Clearance

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice Maker_Manual

Twist Moving Ice Tray

What people are saying

Buy Directly

front view

LROFC1114G

24'' Customizable Column Freezer, Counter Depth, 11.4 cu. ft.