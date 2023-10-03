About Cookies on This Site

Wireless Soundbar | SimpLink | HD Sound | Made for iPod® | Wifi DLNA

HLB54S

Wireless Soundbar | SimpLink | HD Sound | Made for iPod® | Wifi DLNA

HLB54S

Wireless Soundbar | SimpLink | HD Sound | Made for iPod® | Wifi DLNA

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Sound Bars

Yes

Function Selector

CD/DVD, Tuner, USB Plus, Portable In, iPod Direct Docking

USB Media Host

Yes

iPod® Ready

Yes

Audio Line IN

Anolog : Yes (Portable)

Headphone Jack Type

3.5

DIMENSION WEIGHT (KG)

Net Weight (Kg)

Gross: 17.9

Size (W x H x D) mm

1076 x 430 x 441

CD PLAYER

Playable DISC Format

CD, DVD -RW, DVD +RW, CD-R/CD -RW, MP3CD, WMA CD, JPEG Viewer, Divx, CDG

Play Mode

Yes

Play Stop

Yes

Play

Yes

Search

Yes

External FM/MW Antenna

Yes

AM/FM Tuner

Yes

Preset

Yes (50)

