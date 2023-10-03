About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
120W 2.1ch Streaming Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer

Specs

Reviews

Support

120W 2.1ch Streaming Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer

NB2540

120W 2.1ch Streaming Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer

Print

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Channels

2.1

Total Power

120 Watts

FEATURES

Auto Power On/Off

Yes

Sound Sync (with LG TV)

Yes

AUDIO

LPCM

Yes

Dolby® Digital

Yes

DTS

Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

D.Loud (Loudness)

Yes

Standard (By Pass)

Yes

Cinema (Movie)

Yes

Music (Natural)

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

SPEAKERS

Front

25W x 2

Subwoofer

70W (wired)

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless Audio Streaming via Bluetooth

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Optical Input

Yes

Portable Audio In (3.5mm)

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

TV Matching

42” and above

Unit Dimensions (WxHxD)

34.6" x 3.5" x 2.4"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

37.2" x 9.1" x 19.2"

Net Weight

11.6 lbs

Shipping Weight

16.0 lbs

POWER

Power Consumption

21 Watts

Standyby Mode

0.5 Watts

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

YES

Batteries

AAAx2

Wall Mount Backet

YES

Optical Cable

YES

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC

719192592513

What people are saying