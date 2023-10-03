About Cookies on This Site

2.1Ch. Sound Bar SH2

Specs

Reviews

Support

2.1Ch. Sound Bar SH2

SH2

2.1Ch. Sound Bar SH2

SH2
All Spec

GENERAL

Channels

2.1

Front Power Output

50W

Centre Power Output

No

Surround Power Output

No

Rear Power Output

No

Subwoofer Power Output

50W

Total Power

100W

CONNECTIVITY

Portable Audio In (3.5mm)

Yes

Optical

Yes

HDMI® In

No

HDMI® Out

No

USB

No

Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

Yes

Ethernet port

No

Wi-Fi

No

DISPLAY

Display Type

No

LED Indicator Colour

5 LED

Auto Display Off

No

SOUND MODE

24bit/192KHz Sampling

No

Sound Effect

ASC, Standard, Cinema

User EQ

No

Night Mode

No

Auto Sound Engine

No

SFX

No

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

No

CONVENIENCE

OS Support (Window / Mac / iOS / Android)

No

Smart Phone Media Server

No

Smart Phone / Tablet App

Yes

Home Chat

No

Network Software Update

No

Control with you TV Remote

Yes

Multi-point (Bluetooth Multi pairing)

No

Sound Sync

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off

Yes

A/V Sync (0~300ms)

No

SIMPLINK

No

3D Video Signal Pass Through

No

4K Pass Through

No

Standby Pass Through Audio, Video

No

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

No

Woofer Level (-15~+6dB)

Yes

Mute

Yes

Dimmer

No

Sleep

No

Alarm

No

AUDIO FORMAT

Audio Format

LPCM , Dolby Digital

Audio Streaming Service

No

POWER

Sound Bar Power Type

Adaptor (SMPS)

Power Consumption

20W

Power-Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Subwoofer Power Type

Wired

Power Consumption

Wired

Power Off Consumption

Wired

SPEAKER

Sound Bar SPL

76dB

System

1 Way SPK

Tweeter Unit

No

Woofer Unit

100 x 40 Track

Impedance

4ohm

Magnetic Shielding

No

Subwoofer Model Name

SPH2B-P

SPL

82dB

Woofer Unit

5.25 inch

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

HA2

Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

No

Batteries

AAA x 2

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

No

Optical Cable

Yes

LAN Cable

No

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Table Stand (Detachable Foot)

No

IR Transmitter

No

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Sound Bar (W x H x D)

880 x 62 x 90mm 34.6” x 2.4” x 3.5 ”

Subwoofer (W x H x D)

156 x 300 x 281mm 6.1” x 11.8” x 11.1”

Shipping Size (W x H x D)

945 x 578 x 216mm 37.2 x 22.7” x 8.5”

Sound Bar Weight

1.8 kg / 3.9 lbs

Subwoofer Weight

2.9 kg / 6.3 lbs

Shipping Weight

6.5 kg / 14.3 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454067051

