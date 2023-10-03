We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SL7Y 3.1 ch Sound Bar
All Spec
-
High Resolution Audio
-
Up to 24bit/96kHz
-
Group Play Mode
-
Yes (Chromecast)
-
Easy Setup with BLE
-
Yes
-
Chromecast Built-in
-
Yes
-
Wireless Surround Sound Ready
-
Yes (SPL5B-W)
-
Bluetooth Streaming
-
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant
-
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
-
USB Playback
-
Yes
-
Channels
-
3.1ch
-
Total Power
-
420W
-
TV Remote Compatibility
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App (iOS/Android)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Easy Setup with BLE
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
-
Yes (In App)
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
-
Yes (In App)
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Firmware Over-the-air (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Night Mode
-
Yes
-
LCD Display Auto-Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Front
-
80W (45W+35W) x 2
-
Centre
-
40W
-
Subwoofer
-
220W
-
ASC (Adaptive Sound Control: Default)
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
FLAC (Up to 192kHz) C4A / USB
-
Yes/X
-
OGG (Up to 48kHz) C4A / USB
-
Yes/Yes
-
WAV C4A / USB
-
Yes/X
-
MP3 C4A / USB
-
Yes/Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes/Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Wireless Active Subwoofer
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes (4.0)
-
LG TV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)
-
Yes
-
LG TV Sound Sync (Optical)
-
Yes
-
HDMI 1.4 Out
-
1
-
HDMI 1.4 Input
-
1
-
Optical Input
-
1
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Power Consumption
-
38W
-
Soundbar Standby Power Consumption
-
<0.5W
-
Subwoofer Power Consumption
-
33W
-
Subwoofer Standby Power Consumption
-
<0.5W
-
TV Matching
-
49" and above
-
Sound Bar (WxHxD)
-
1060 x 56 x 84mm / 41.73” x 2.2” x 3.3”
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
-
170 x 394 x 249mm / 6.7” x 15.5” x 9.8”
-
Shipping Size (WxHxD)
-
1158 x 216 x 546mm / 45.6” x 8.5” x 21.5”
-
Soundbar Net Weight
-
3.4kg / 7.6lbs
-
Subwoofer Net Weight
-
5.3kg / 11.7lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
11.3kg / 24.9lbs
-
UPC
-
719192629059
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
Yes (AAA)
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Cable Management
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
