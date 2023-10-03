About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM Go PK3 IPX-7 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Meridian Technology

LG XBOOM Go PK3 IPX-7 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Meridian Technology

LG XBOOM Go PK3 IPX-7 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Meridian Technology

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Auto Music Play (BLE)

No

Multipoint

Yes

Dual Play

No

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

No

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

No/No

GENERAL

Channels

2ch

Output Power

16W

CONVENIENCE

Voice Command

Yes

Mood/Lighting LED

No

Water/Splashproof

IPX7

Bluetooth

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Built-in Demo Music

No

Display Type

LED indicator

SOUND MODES

With Meridian Technology

Yes

Clear Vocal+Enhanced Bass (default)

No

Clear Vocal

No

Enhanced Bass

Yes

Standard

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

APT-X HD

No

APT-X

Yes

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

BUILT-IN BATTERY

Battery Capacity

3.7V 5200mAh

Battery Life

12hrs↑

CONNECTIVITY

Headphone Jack

No

Portable In (3.5mm)

Yes

USB C-type (Female)

Yes

AC Adaptor jack

No

POWER

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W↓

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Size (W x H x D)

182 x 82 x 82 mm
7.2” x 3.2” x 3.2”

Shipping Size (W x H x D)

224 x 153 x 130 mm
8.8” x 6.0” x 5.1”

Net Weight

0.75 kg / 1.7 lbs

Shipping Weight

TBD

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C Type Cable

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454070013

