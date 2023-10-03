About Cookies on This Site

32" LM57 HD TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

32” LM57 HD TV

32LM570BPUA

32” LM57 HD TV

High-definition picture quality in an LG HD TV

High-definition picture quality in an LG HD TV

Enjoy your favourite scenes even more. HD 720p displays a crisp, clear picture that brings colour to your shows and movies.
Active HDR enhances your favourite scenes

Active HDR enhances your favourite scenes

Discover every detail with scene-by-scene picture adjustment. LG's advanced tone mapping technology makes Active HDR possible, with support for HDR10 and HLG formats.

*Active HDR supports only HDR10/HLG. HDR10 via HDMI/Streaming/USB and HLG via Streaming/USB.

Dynamic colour clarity

Dynamic colour clarity

Watch your favourites with colour clarity and enjoy the beauty of nature's true colours. The advanced image processor adjusts colour for richer, more natural images.
Resolution upscales provides LG's best HD picture

Resolution upscales provides LG's best HD picture

Get high-definition resolution with the upscaler that enhances picture quality for all your content.*

*Requires compatible source content.

Bring out the beauty in every scene

Bring out the beauty in every scene

The hard-working quad-core TV processor improves images, action and colour, reducing distracting video noise and motion blur, enhancing sharpness and portraying accurate colours.

*Google Home and Alexa devices sold separately. Service limited to certain languages. Some features require 3rd party service subscriptions.

Feel the speed of HDMI connections

Feel the speed of HDMI connections

Higher transfer speeds from source to screen with two HDMI inputs for high-performance entertainment. One cable connects audio and video devices quickly and easily.
All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

Display Type

LCD Display

Display Resolution

HD 720P (1,366 x 768)

Backlight Type

Direct

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Quad Core Processor

Refresh Rate

60Hz

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Active HDR (HDR10, HLG), HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

Clarity

Noise Reduction

Colour Reproduction

Dynamic Colour

Resolution Upscaler

Yes

AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

Google Home Compatible

Yes (Google Home device sold separately)

Amazon Alexa Compatible

Yes (Amazon Alexa device sold separately)

SMART TV

Operating System

webOS®

Magic Remote Control

Not Compatible (Standard Remote Only)

LG Content Store (App Store)

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

Output Power

10W

DTS Decoder

DTS-HD

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Standard

Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac

HDMI-CEC (Simplink)

Yes

TV Tuner

ATSC, Clear QAM

Smart Phone Connectivity

Yes

HDMI Input (HDCP 2.2)

2

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

ARC (HDMI 2)

USB Ports (v 2.0)

1 (side)

RF Connection Input (Antenna/Cable)

1 (rear)

Composite\Component Input (AV)

1 (rear)

Ethernet Input

1 (rear)

Digital Audio Output (Optical)

1 (rear)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS/UPC

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

739 x 472 x 168 mm/29.1” x 18.6” x 6.6”

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

739 x 441 x 84 mm/29.1” x 17.4” x 3.3”

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

812 x 510 x 142 mm/32” x 20.1” x 5.6”

Stand Width

661mm/26.0”

TV Weight with Stand

4.9kg/10.8 lbs

TV Weight without Stand

4.85kg/10.7 lbs

Packaging Weight

6.1kg/13.4 lbs

VESA Mounting (W x H)

200 x 200

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Standard Remote Included

Remote Control Battery

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

User Manual

Yes

E-Manual

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192629509

