AI Brightness Control
AI Picture Pro
AI Sound Pro
Smart beyond what you think
My profile
HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE™
Access to your favourites
Game Dashboard & Optimizer
HGiG
Key Spec
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
All Spec
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
16.8
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1645 x 1015 x 162
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
22.4
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1451 x 837 x 72.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1451 x 898 x 301
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1243 x 301
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
16.7
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 300
65UQ7570PUJ
LG UHD UQ7570 65” 4K LED TV