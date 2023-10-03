About Cookies on This Site

HD 720p LED TV - 32" Class (31.5" Diag)

Specs

Reviews

Support

32LJ500B

Print

All Spec

SUMMARY

Display Type

LED TVs

PICTURE QUALITY

Resolution

HD (1,366 x 768)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Color Master Engine

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2 Channel

Output Power

10W

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI®

2

USB

1

RF in (Antenna/Cable)

1

Composite In

1

Component In

1 (shared with composite)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac, 50~60Hz

Stand By

0.5W↓

WALL MOUNT

VESA

100X100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

TV without Stand (WxHxD)

729x75.8x436mm

TV with Stand (WxHxD)

729x182.8x474mm

TV Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

800x155x500mm

TV without stand weight

3.8kg

TV with stand weight

3.9kg

Shipping Weight

6.1kg

UPC

32LJ500B

719192609358

Model Year

2017

