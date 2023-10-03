About Cookies on This Site

55" Class (54.6" DIAGONAL) LED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

55” Class (54.6" DIAGONAL) LED TV

55LB5550

55” Class (54.6" DIAGONAL) LED TV

All Spec

SCREEN SIZE CLASSES

LB5550

55” Class (54.6” diagonal)

PANEL

Display Type

LED

Resolution

1920 x 1080

MCI (Motion Clarity Index)

MCI 120

VIDEO

Triple XD™ Engine

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

Yes

Picture Mode

7 Modes

Aspect Ratio

6 Modes

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)

HDMI™/Component/RF support 1080p, 1080i, 720p

Real Cinema 24p (2:2 pull down)

Yes

AUDIO

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby® Digital Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

2ch Speaker System

Audio Output

10W

Clear Voice I

Yes

Sound Mode

5 Modes

LG SMART TV

MHL (Mobile to TV, Wired)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

USB Playback

JPEG, MP3

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (Rear)

Component Video In(Y, Pb, Pr + Audio)

1 (Rear)

Composite In (AV)

1 (shared w/Component)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Rear)

HDMI®

1 (Side), 1 (Rear)

USB 2.0

1 (Side)

CABINENT/INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Vesa® Size (mm)

400 x 400

Remote Control

Standard

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.3W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

TV without Stand (WxHxD)

48.86” x 28.5” x 2.26” | 1241 x 724 x 57.5mm

TV with Stand (WxHxD)

48.86” x 30.28” x 9.72” | 1241 x 769 x 247mm

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

51.73” x 31.02” x 6.22” | 1314 x 788 x 158mm

TV without Stand Weight

39.2 lbs/17.8kg

TV with Stand Weight

40.1 lbs/18.2kg

TV Shipping Weight

50.7 lbs/23kg

WARRANTY/UPC

UPC

719192595378

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

SUMMARY

Screen Size

55"

