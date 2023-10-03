We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" UJ6300 4K UHD Smart LED TV w/ webOS™ 3.5
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Screen Size
-
55”
-
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Yes
-
TruMotion / Refresh rate
-
TruMotion120 (Refresh Rate 60 Hz)
-
Nano Cell Display
-
No
-
Active HDR
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Wider Colour Gamut
-
No
-
True Colour Accuracy
-
Yes
-
IPS Panel
-
Yes
-
Billion Rich Colours
-
No
-
ULTRA Luminance
-
No
-
4K Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Local Dimming
-
No
-
Colour Master Engine
-
Yes
-
Active Depth Enhancer
-
Yes
-
webOS 3.5
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
No
-
Natural Voice Recognition
-
No
-
Universal Control Capability
-
No
-
LG Content Store
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Magic Zoom
-
Live Zoom
-
360 VR Viewing
-
Yes
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Multi-view
-
No
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
My Content
-
Yes
-
My Channels
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connection
-
Yes
-
Miracast
-
Yes
-
Miracast (Screen Share)
-
Yes
-
Content Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 Channel
-
Output Power
-
20W
-
Sound designed by harman/kardon™
-
No
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Surround Mode
-
Ultra Surround
-
Hi-Fi Audio
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync/Bluetooth
-
No
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice III
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi® Built In
-
802.11ac
-
Wi-Fi Direct
-
Yes
-
IP Control
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
3
-
USB
-
2
-
RF In (Antenna/Cable)
-
1
-
Composite In
-
1
-
Ethernet
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
Bluetooth
-
No
-
Wi-Fi® Built In
-
802.11ac
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
Yes
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption
-
TBD
-
Standby Mode
-
0.5W↓
-
VESA
-
300 x 300
-
Wall Mount (WxDxH)
-
1249 x 83.4 x 730 mm
49.2” x 3.3” x 28.7”
-
With Stand (WxDxH)
-
1249 x 235 x 785 mm
49.2” x 9.3” x 30.9”
-
Shipping (WxDxH)
-
1360 x 175 x 835 mm
53.5” x 6.9” x 32.9”
-
Wall Mount Weight
-
14.2 kg, 31.3 lbs
-
With Stand Weight
-
14.3 kg, 31.5 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
18.4 kg, 40.6 lbs
-
UPC
-
719192609891
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Model Year
-
2017
