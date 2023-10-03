About Cookies on This Site

65" LG WebOS TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

65" LG WebOS TV

65LF6300

65" LG WebOS TV

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

65”

Display Type

LED LCD

Resolution

1920 x 1080

VIDEO

Triple XD™ Engine

Yes

4K Upscaler

Picture Mode

8 Modes

Aspect Ratio

6 Modes

Real Cinema 24p (2:2 pull down)

Yes

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS / SAP)

Yes

Dolby® Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

2.0ch Speaker System

Audio Output

20W

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes

Sound Optimizer

3 Modes

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Private Sound Sync

Yes

LG CINEMA 3D

3D Type

3D to 2D Conversion

2D to 3D Conversion

3D Depth Control

3D Viewpoint Control

3D Image Correction

Dual Play

WEBOS 2.0

Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

Yes

LG Store

Yes

- Premium

Yes

- 3D Content

Yes

- My Page

Yes

- Apps & Games

Yes

Live Menu

Yes

- Channels

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Natural Language Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Yes

- Universal Control

Yes

SMART SHARE

Media Share

Yes

- Remote App

Yes

- Network File Browser (DLNA)

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

- MHL (Mobile HD Link)

- Miracast

Yes

- WiDi

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Built-in

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

SIMPLINK™ (HDMI™ CEC)

Yes

USB

Yes

- Video

DivX HD

- Photo

JPEG

- Audio

AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, WMA

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (Rear)

Component Video In

1 (Rear)

Composite In (AV)

1 (shared w/Component)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Rear)

HDMI®

3 (Side)

USB 2.0

3 (Side)

LAN

1 (Rear)

RS-232

Yes

CABINET ACCESSORIES

VESA® Size (mm)

300 x 300

Remote Control

Magic Remote Control

3D Glasses

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.3W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS/UPC

TV without Stand (WxHxD)

1461 x 848 x 57.3mm 57.5” x 33.4” x 2.3”

TV with Stand (WxHxD)

1461 x 899 x 294mm 57.5” x 35.4” x 11.6”

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

1548 x 970 x 159mm 60.9” x 38.2” x 6.3”

TV without Stand Weight

28.8kg, 63.4lbs

TV with Stand Weight

34kg, 74.9lbs

Shipping Weight

41kg, 90.3lbs

UPC

719192596733

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

